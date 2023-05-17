Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria to fight child poverty by sending €60 per month to families

Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) introduced a new set of measures in response to the high level of child poverty in Austria, as reported by Austrian media.

Under the new measures, individuals receiving unemployment benefits, unemployment assistance, social assistance, or compensatory allowances will be eligible for an additional €60 per child until the end of 2024. Single parents will also qualify for this support if their monthly gross income is below €2,000.

Furthermore, social assistance recipients without children will receive an extra €60 per month until the end of 2023.

Minister Rauch expressed confidence in the impact of these measures, stating, "It makes a striking difference for families if they receive a fixed amount more for each child." Both ministers emphasise the importance of accurately and swiftly reaching the families in need.

Minister Raab also stressed the need for a targeted approach. The package of measures is estimated to involve around €500 million and is expected to specifically benefit 400,000 children and 200,000 adults, according to Minister Rauch.

Doctors prepare strike over staff shortages

According to a report by Kurier, the Vienna Medical Association has escalated its response to the ongoing staff shortage crisis in hospitals. The doctor's association has instructed Vienna hospital workers to prepare for potential strike measures.

This development follows an email sent to all employed physicians in Vienna, a copy of which has been obtained by the newspaper. The email is signed by Kurienobmann Stefan Ferenci and his deputies Anna Kreil and Eduardo Maldonado Gonzalez.

The email states that a lawyer will be engaged in the coming days to provide legal representation in the event of a strike. It also mentions that the Medical Association's Board allocated a budget of €1 million in the fall of 2022 from the Struggle and Action Fund.

Despite the preparations for potential strike action, there is still hope to avoid such measures. The email expresses the expectation that the leadership of Wiener Gesundheitsverbund (Vienna's health organisation), other hospitals in Vienna, and the responsible individuals from the city of Vienna will engage in prompt and constructive discussions to address the ongoing crisis in the hospitals.

ÖBB announces more seats for the long weekend

ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways, is expanding its services to prepare for the influx of weekend travellers.

Additional trains have been scheduled for the arrival and departure days, which typically fall on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning for arrivals, and Sunday afternoon for return journeys, according to ÖBB spokesman Bernhard Rieder. Specifically, extra trains will operate from Vienna to the west and south on Wednesday and Thursday, and service will be reinforced in all directions on Sundays.

This increased travel season will extend throughout the other long spring and summer weekends.

It's important to note that ticket prices will be adjusted in June, with a 5.8 percent increase. Nevertheless, individuals who book tickets for the upcoming months in May can still purchase them at the old, more affordable rate.

