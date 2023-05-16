Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Two people were charged after Hitler announcements on the ÖBB train

According to Austrian rail company ÖBB, two individuals involved in disturbing announcements made on the ÖBB-Railjet train have been identified through video analysis and were being investigated by the police.

The recordings of the suspects were made directly on the train using the intercoms. ÖBB stated that the incident was not a result of an external hacker attack but rather a case where the suspects gained access to the intercoms in a more traditional manner, likely using a key and a cellphone. The origin of the key is unknown, but it has been confirmed that the suspects were not ÖBB employees. The company spokesperson emphasised that the suspects never had control over the train.

This incident is not the first on Austrian trains, as similar occurrences have happened three times before. However, Sunday's incident was the first to be reported under the Prohibition Act to the Lower Austria State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (LVT), according to LVT head Roland Scherscher.

The suspects, who are believed to have disembarked at Vienna's Meidling station, have not yet been questioned. However, investigations are underway under the Prohibition Act, and ÖBB has provided police with video footage of the suspects.

During the incident, the loudspeakers on the ÖBB-Railjet played unexpected recordings instead of regular announcements. Initially, entertaining recordings by actress Chris Lohner, known for her long-standing involvement in ÖBB announcements, were played loudly in all carriages.

However, shortly after, an excerpt from a historical Hitler speech was heard, followed by "Heil Hitler" and multiple "Sieg Heil" shouts. This led to discomfort and confusion among passengers.

Can owners of second homes in Austria get residence permits?

The short answer is no. But having a holiday home in Austria might help make your application for a residence permit a little easier – but you need to be willing to make Austria your primary residence.

Schwarzenegger invites to the 'Austrian World Summit'

This Tuesday, the "Austrian World Summit" will again take place in the Vienna Hofburg, organised by famous Austro-American Arnold Schwarzenegger. The event, themed "We have the Power," will primarily focus on finding solutions for the escalating climate crisis, with a particular emphasis on climate protection to promote peace.

In addition to Schwarzenegger and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, notable attendees are expected to include Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler from the Greens party, and former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also contribute to the event by delivering a statement via video message during the morning session.

The "Austrian World Summit" will be streamed live on Arnold Schwarzenegger's YouTube channel at 9:30 a.m.

Greenpeace calls for EU-wide ban on booming private flights

Greenpeace has found that the popularity of private jet travel is surging in Austria. Climate and energy expert Jasmin Duregger conducted a study on the flight patterns of private jets over the past four years, revealing a significant increase in the number of private flights with both turbine-powered and propeller-driven aircraft. The study shows that the number of such flights has more than doubled from 19,200 to 40,700 since 2019.

Greenpeace considers this trend problematic due to the significantly higher CO2 emissions associated with private aircraft. According to their findings, private planes emit up to 14 times more CO2 per passenger than an average commercial aircraft. In addition, private jet usage experienced a notable surge during the summers of 2020 and 2021, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data for the study was sourced from Opensky-Networks, a crowdsourcing platform connected to the Austrian Aviation Authority.

As of January 2023, the survey indicates 227 active private aircraft registered with Austrian license plates. Austrian private jets covered approximately 35 million kilometres in the previous year alone, equivalent to circling the globe 870 times. The energy consumed by private aircraft during this period was roughly the same as that used by the residents of the city of Wels for their living and transportation needs, according to the study.

According to the Greenpeace report, the average duration of an Austrian private flight is one hour and 23 minutes, covering a distance of 828 kilometres. This distance is equivalent to the route from Vienna to Bucharest.

Anti-Semitism has not fallen in Austria

The number of anti-Semitic incidents reported to the anti-Semitism reporting office operated by the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG) in 2022 amounted to 719 cases, indicating a decrease of 25.5 percent compared to the previous year. However, this still represents the second-highest number of incidents since the documentation began in 2008, according to IKG President Oskar Deutsch.

Deutsch emphasised that the statistics presented only provide a partial view of anti-Semitism in Austria, as they reflect only the reported cases and not the full extent of unreported incidents, which are likely much higher.

Although the overall number of reported incidents decreased, their severity increased. The report reveals increased physical attacks, threats, and property damage. The so-called "Muslim anti-Semitism" accounted for only nine percent of reported cases. The majority (55 percent) were associated with the right-wing political spectrum, while 20 percent were linked to the left-wing scene. "Every anti-Semitic incident is one anti-Semitic incident too many. And I really don't care where it comes from", Deutsch said.

The reported incidents encompassed 14 attacks, 21 threats, 122 cases of property damage, 140 instances of mass letters, and 422 incidents of "hurtful behaviour".

