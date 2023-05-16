Austria's Hallstatt erects barriers to curb selfie-hunters

Advertisement

The tiny village of just 750 residents, with its sloping, snow-laden timber houses and pointed church spire, would see about a million visitors per year before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Grappling with a revived influx of tourists thronging its narrow streets, the village acted on complaints by residents and erected temporary wooden fences last week to partially obstruct the vista, a community official told AFP.

„Selfie-Jäger machen uns das Leben zur Hölle“: Ein Holzzaun soll nun einen Foto-Hotspot in Hallstatt „entschärfen“ - es hagelt Kritik. [Krone+] https://t.co/YNFK77WKLt pic.twitter.com/Txw1sUF2aG — Kronen Zeitung (@krone_at) May 15, 2023

The barriers were put up in the hope that droves of tourists would no longer flock to one of the most popular selfie spots to frame themselves with the picturesque Alpine village nestled between soaring mountains and a sparkling lake.

It remains unclear how long the wooden barriers will be in place.

A decision will be made based on the feedback of the intervention, the official confirmed.

"The only thing that would help is if the photo point is no longer a photo point," Mayor Alexander Scheutz told a local newspaper.