Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Hitler's speech played in ÖBB train

During a journey on an ÖBB RailJet train from Bregenz to Vienna, passengers were confronted with unsettling announcements just before reaching St. Pölten on Sunday evening, Der Standard reported.

Instead of the usual information about the next stop, passengers were subjected to a series of surprising and disturbing announcements. For approximately ten minutes, the voice of actress Chris Lohner, who has been recording announcements for ÖBB for many years, echoed loudly through the train's speakers in all carriages.

Initially, the playful recordings provided some entertainment, although their unusually high volume already caused discomfort among some passengers. Then, however, the situation took a sudden and alarming turn when an excerpt from a historical recording of a Hitler speech resounded through the train's speakers. Following this, a "Heil-Hitler" salute and multiple "Sieg-Heil" chants were heard.

The incident drew attention not only from the affected passengers but also from Colette Schmidt, an editor from Der Standard, who happened to be on the train and shared the events on Twitter.

@unsereOEBB könnten Sie uns bitte darüber aufklären, warum ein gesamter Zug mit Hitler-Reden über die Durchsage beschallt wird? Samt inbrünstiger Sieg-Heil-Rufe? Sind sie gehackt worden? Was ist los? — Colette Schmidt @[email protected] (@ColetteMSchmidt) May 14, 2023

"@unsereOEBB

could you please enlighten us as to why an entire train is being blasted with Hitler speeches over the announcement? Along with fervent cries of victory and salvation? Have they been hacked? What's up?", she wrote.

In response to the disturbing incident, ÖBB took to Twitter to address the situation promptly. They acknowledged the presence of "technical faults" and assured the public that they were working diligently to resolve them. ÖBB further emphasised their strong disapproval of the content of these announcements, making it clear that they distance themselves from such messages.

The railway company also expressed regret that similar incidents had occurred in several trains over the past few days, acknowledging the growing concern caused by these troubling occurrences.

Can children under the age of 18 be naturalised in Austria?

Being born in Austria doesn’t by itself confer Austrian citizenship, but children can naturalise as Austrian - here's how.

Groups protest against the black-blue coalition in Salzburg

The ongoing coalition negotiations between the centre-right ÖVP and the far-right FPÖ in Salzburg have reached the halfway mark. Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) has set a goal to conclude the talks with the Freedom Party by the end of May. However, while the negotiations are being conducted behind closed doors with an agreed-upon silence, unrest is brewing within Salzburg's civil society and cultural scene.

A demonstration against the Black-Blue coalition has been scheduled for May 29th. In addition, the Alliance Against Black-Blue has called for a nationwide demonstration at Salzburg Central Station, aiming to protest the rightward shift in Austria.

The organisers seek to demonstrate that "Austria is a country of solidarity, diversity, and democracy, rather than one of right-wing extremism and division".



Meanwhile, Austrian media reported that the negotiations in the Chiemseehof have not yielded much public information. Both negotiating partners have used words like "constructive, objective, and respectful" to describe the discussions. However, little has been revealed about the specific content of the talks.

Train cancellations in Austria and Germany

Despite the cancellation of the warning strike, a significant number of trains in both regional and long-distance traffic operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB) will be cancelled at the beginning of the week. On Sunday, around two-thirds of the scheduled trains in long-distance traffic could run, as DB announced. However, "individual train cancellations" had already occurred yesterday.

The federally owned company stated that all ICE and IC trains would resume their normal operations starting Tuesday as planned.

ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) is also affected by the situation. Due to a shortage of personnel resources at Deutsche Bahn, it is anticipated that night travel will not be resumed until Monday night, according to the Austrian company.

As for Westbahn, which operates from Vienna to Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Munich, the website states that all trains to Innsbruck will run as scheduled, and there will be no rail replacement service in the Deutsche Ecke region. However, the timetable offered between Salzburg and Munich will be reduced.

DB mentioned that regional traffic would experience "restrictions and train cancellations" on a regional basis. Additionally, there are still ongoing restrictions on freight traffic.

Weather is to continue to be 'wet and grey' during the week

According to Geosphere Austria, the upcoming week in Austria will be wet and cool.

Monday starts with clouds and rain in the west and north, with some clearing later in the day. Showers are likely, especially in mountainous areas. Tuesday brings general cloudiness and morning rain, spreading across the country and intensifying. Wednesday remains primarily cloudy with occasional breaks and less frequent rainfall. Thursday will have clouds, brief sunshine, and some rain showers. Friday sees intermittent sunshine in the west, more clouds in the east, and possible mountain showers.

