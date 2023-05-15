Austria hit with rail disruption after German 'megastrike' called off

Advertisement

Even though Germany’s state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn and the EVG union representing its train workers reached a last minute deal to avoid a planned 50-hour strike, it came too late to avoid some disruptions to Austrian rail services in and around the “Deutsches Eck” area.

The strike had been planned to start at 10 pm on Sunday and continue through Monday and Tuesday, before normal train services in Germany resumed after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On both Monday and Tuesday, a replacement shuttle service has been put in place for Railjet connections that travel through the Deutsches Eck between Salzburg and Kufstein. The shuttles will leave hourly and travellers will still have to change trains in Salzburg and/or Kufstein just as they would have done had the strike taken place.

Some cancellations and delays – particularly for services connecting Munich with either Salzburg or Innsbruck – are still expected for both Monday and Tuesday.

Austria’s state-owned railway ÖBB notes that all local and regional services are running as normal, in both Austria and Germany, with very few exceptions.

Nightjet services are expected to resume as normal as of Monday evening.

All long-distance train services should be running as normal – including services through Deutsches Eck between Salzburg and Kufstein – by Wednesday morning.