Austria reaches the Eurovision finals for the first time since 2018

Austria has made a triumphant return to the final of the Song Contest for the first time since 2018. The duo Teya & Salena delivered an excellent performance of their song "Who the Hell Is Edgar?" during Thursday evening's semifinals in Liverpool, England, positioning themselves as contenders for the top spots on Saturday.

The last Austrian representative to qualify for the final was Cesár Sampson in 2018, where he achieved an impressive third-place finish. Alongside Teya & Salena, nine other acts advanced to the final after the semi-final event on Thursday.

Australia, Belgium, Slovenia, Poland, Albania, Armenia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Cyprus joined Austria in the final, all of whom secured their spots through the public vote. The national juries will not vote during the semifinals this year and will only have their say on Saturday.

A total of 26 entries will compete in the grand final on Saturday in Liverpool. The twenty songs from the two semifinal shows held on Tuesday, including Israel, Croatia, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden, will be joined by the Big Five (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), as well as Ukraine, the defending champion and host.

Teya & Salena can look forward to a thrilling final as they have consistently ranked in the top 10 in various rankings and bookmakers' predictions, increasing their popularity after the semifinal. The duo will open the Song Contest on Saturday as the first performers.

Where to watch the Eurovision?

In Austria, Eurovision fever is running high. Radio stations are playing songs from past competitions, including those by previous Austrian winners Udo Jürgens and Conchita Wurst. Bars, especially those catering to the LGBT community, will host viewing parties, and many Austrians will gather at homes for Eurovision watch parties.

The public broadcaster ORF 1 will broadcast the entire event starting at 9pm on May 13th on its main channel and also provide a live stream on ORF-TVthek. In addition, the "Countdown" program will begin at 8:15pm on the same channel, building anticipation for the main event.

Will Austria reach the top ten or higher?

Austria's performance in Eurovision has been characterised by ups and downs, with seven last-place finishes in the Grand Final, two victories, and a third-place finish.

However, Austria is generating some buzz this year, as bookmakers are giving them an outside chance of winning the competition. Teya & Salena, the national act representing Austria, are widely predicted to secure a spot in the top 10 at the Grand Final.

The Austrian duo will captivate the audience with their song "Who the Hell is Edgar?". It's a quirky and unconventional track that delves into the theme of being possessed by the spirit of Edgar Allan Poe, the American writer. In addition, the song cleverly takes a dig at the music industry, highlighting the meagre earnings of songwriters with the line "0.003," representing the amount they are paid per stream.

The song concludes with the promise, "Give me two years, and your dinner will be free."

Unfortunately, Eurovision rules prevent individuals from voting for their own country, so those in Austria during the voting period cannot support Austria directly. However, "Who the Hell is Edgar?" has unexpectedly gained popularity among fans online, amassing nearly three million streams on Spotify in the last month.

This surge in popularity raises the possibility of a strong finish for Austria in the competition.