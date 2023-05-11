Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austrian government announces plan to lower prices

Austria's ruling coalition, the centre-right ÖVP and the Greens wants to hit back at inflation and focus on its primary driver: energy prices.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) presented a package of measures which includes incentives for energy companies that are quicker to pass on drops in wholesale prices to households and businesses.

According to the administration, suppliers should lower prices voluntarily; otherwise, they will face a higher profit tax. In addition, prices will be adjusted more frequently - at least every six months or even monthly for households with smart meters - allowing the drops to reach the final consumers faster.

"If energy suppliers do not immediately begin to reduce prices, then we, as the Republic, will also make them pay accordingly," Nehammer said. His goal, the chancellor said, is for the "most expensive supplier to reduce prices by a third".

The ÖVP leader argued that the skimming of profits, which should be implemented at the beginning of June, is based on the fact that wholesale prices fell from more than €500 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to less than €150 per MWh last year, while prices for private households more than doubled in the period.

Five places to celebrate Mother’s Day in Vienna

This Sunday, Austria will join countries worldwide in celebrating Mother’s Day. Many Austrians mark the day by going on family outings, so if you find yourself in the Austrian capital, here are five great spots to visit to join in on the tradition.

Climate protests block streets - and an ambulance in Vienna

The climate protection group Last Generation faces criticism following a protest at the Verteilerkreis in Vienna-Favoriten on Wednesday.

The police reported that an ambulance was obstructed from reaching a resuscitation mission in Lower Austria during the protest. The patient passed away before the ambulance could arrive at the scene. Vienna rescue services spokesperson Corina Had stated the ambulance was able to leave the protest area "a few minutes later."

The protest at the Verteilerkreis took place on Wednesday at around 8 am. According to the police, the activists cleared the way only after police intervention. The activists were subsequently reported under the Criminal Code and the Highway Code, according to the provincial police directorate.

The Vienna Professional Rescue Service confirmed the police's account on Wednesday. "The roadway was not clear for us until the police intervened. There was an operation in Lower Austria where an elderly gentleman required resuscitation", spokesperson Corina Had stated. Before the arrival of the Viennese rescuers in Lower Austria, they received a message that emergency helicopter crews were already attending to the patient. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the man passed away at the scene.

Last Generation spokesman Florian Wagner admitted on Wednesday that "a mistake happened." Previously, Last Generation had denied the allegations, stating that "according to information from people in the vicinity, no rescue vehicle was in sight" at the Verteilerkreis, as mentioned in their initial statement.

Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) expressed her dismay in response to the tragic incident. "Exactly what we have feared for weeks has happened—a person has lost their life.", she said. Members of the ruling party ÖVP and far-right opposition FPÖ are calling for stricter penalties against protesters.

Muslim study in schools causes criticism

A study conducted by the University of Vienna titled "Effects of Islamic Religious Education in Austria" has generated irritation among concerned individuals and received criticism from the Muslim Youth (MJÖ).

As described on the university's website, the research project aims to assess Islamic religious education in Austria through quantitative research findings, broadcaster ORF reported.

The study examines ninth-grade students' attitudes towards Islam and other religions, comparing those who attend Islamic religious education classes with those who have chosen not to participate.

Leading the project is Ednan Aslan, who has previously been involved in controversial initiatives, including the creation of an "Islam map" outlining Islamic or Islamic-related institutions across Austria.

Criticism has been directed at the content of the study itself, particularly regarding specific questions that appear to be designed to elucidate the students' attitudes. For instance, students are asked about their views on whether Muslims should only be friends with individuals "of their own kind" and whether women should be punished for immoral behaviour.

Furthermore, students are prompted to determine who will go to hell and to assess whether men who refrain from using violence are considered weak. Statements such as "The sight of disabled people bothers me" and "When women wear miniskirts or revealing clothing in public, they signal sexual willingness" are also evaluated.

The MJÖ has characterised the study as having a "racist nature," claiming that the biased structure and stigmatising implementation appear to have predetermined results. The affected young people have expressed feelings of unease and incomprehension, particularly concerning the exclusive participation of Muslim students in the survey, according to a statement provided to APA.

The Muslim Youth, the Initiative Discrimination-Free Education (IDB), and the Association Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work (ZARA) are demanding an immediate cessation of the study. They also call for statements from the rector of the University of Vienna, Sebastian Schütze, and the ÖVP Minister of Education, Martin Polaschek.

Fresh snow brings avalanche danger to Tyrol

According to a report from ORF, even though winter has ended, the risk of avalanches persists. The recent heavy rainfall in Tyrol has created a hazardous situation in the mountains, with the state's avalanche warning service warning of the likelihood of more avalanches. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution, even in areas without snow.

Geosphere Austria, the weather service, predicts that over 50 centimetres of fresh snow may accumulate in Tyrol's mountains in the coming days and even more significant amounts in certain regions. These conditions increase the likelihood of avalanches, as stated by Patrick Nairz from the state's avalanche warning service, who mentioned that they anticipate some spontaneous avalanches, some of which could be significant.

Currently, there is no daily avalanche report featuring the usual five-part danger scale as seen during winter. This is because the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service concluded its winter operations on May 1st. However, according to the expert, the current situation can be compared to a level three danger rating, indicating a considerable risk.

