Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The government takes a new approach in the fight against expensive food

The government faces mounting pressure to address inflation following the unsuccessful food summit.

Labour Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) recently supported a price database to increase transparency in cost calculations. However, Kocher opposes market interventions such as VAT reductions or price caps on essential goods, reiterating this stance in discussions with food companies this week, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

In response to strong criticism of the first summit, the government is not waiting for the second one and plans to decide on an anti-inflation package in Wednesday's Council of Ministers meeting. According to coalition sources, the focus will be on the energy and food markets.

Given the political controversies surrounding various anti-inflation proposals, no fixed plans have been determined in advance. However, a potential solution regarding the food trade, which aims to increase accountability, is being rumoured.

The project involves 30 staple food items, and their current prices will be easily accessible to consumers through a virtual shopping cart, provided they have a smartphone and the necessary app. The objective is to facilitate price comparisons, according to the report.

Major supermarkets such as Rewe, Spar, Hofer, and Lidl have indicated through the trade association that they would share a weekly list of the 20 to 30 lowest-priced entry-level products with the Ministry of Social Affairs during the inflation crisis.



Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) stated in an ORF report on Tuesday evening that negotiations were ongoing, but an agreement was within sight.

READ ALSO: Austria climbs to ‘fourth most expensive country’ in the eurozone

ANALYSIS: Is it time Austria introduced a minimum wage?

Austrian salaries have historically been set by "collective agreements" between workers and employers in each sector. Does the country need a minimum wage, and what would happen if Austria did introduce one?

Far-right demands compulsory German for nursing staff - but this already exists

One year after the government announced nursing care system reform, the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) expressed concerns about a lack of progress and warned of personnel shortages in the sector.

Social spokeswoman Dagmar Belakowitsch (FPÖ) highlighted the lack of developments during a press conference on Tuesday and proposed measures to make care training more accessible and appealing. She emphasised the mandatory requirement of German language skills for nurses.

Belakowitsch called for a low-threshold and high-quality training program that does not require completing the Matura qualification (the end-of-school exam in Austria).

In addition to these measures, the FPÖ insisted that a knowledge of German should be a prerequisite for nursing jobs in order to address the crisis effectively.

Responding to a question from Der Standard, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said: "The Austrian population is getting older and older, and the need for long-term care will increase. Without qualified immigration from outside, we will not be able to ensure adequate care in Austria in the future." The ministry also pointed out that language requirements already exist for entry into health professions.

Professionals are required to provide certificates of successful completion of language examinations at the specified language proficiency level, as explained by the Ministry of Health.

For registration in the register of healthcare professionals and obtaining a professional licence, language level B1 is required for nursing assistants, level B2 for certified healthcare and nursing assistants, and level C1 for speech therapists.

READ ALSO: Fact check: Does the far-right in Austria really want to ban sweatpants in schools?

Advertisement

German classes to be expanded

Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) announced an increase in funding for German language classes by a third nationwide starting from the upcoming school year.

The allocation of an additional €10 million for German language classes in the 2023/24 academic year aims to enhance the quality of education. Most of the funds will be used to expand the teaching staff. The number of teaching positions for remedial classes is set to increase by approximately 25 percent, from the current 442 to 577 posts nationwide.

Minister Polaschek shared this information during a working meeting in Wiener Neustadt and highlighted the benefits of the additional funding, stating, "With the additional money, we are supporting students in their language acquisition. We are also easing the burden on teachers by providing better framework conditions."

READ ALSO: What are the best websites and apps to learn German?

Advertisement

Large-scale operation against the right-wing extremist scene

In a comprehensive operation conducted throughout Austria, the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) took action against individuals associated with the far-right scene on Thursday. The Ministry of Interior confirmed to the Austrian Press Agency (APA) that house searches were carried out in all provinces as part of the operation.

The operation targeted ten individuals accused of disseminating prohibited Nazi propaganda through electronic media and social networks and incitement. During the searches, law enforcement authorities seized weapons, ammunition, data storage devices, and Nazi memorabilia.

Under the guidance of the DSN, house searches, interrogations, and seizures were executed by order of various public prosecutors. The operation targeted nine men and one woman.

During the searches, investigators, with the support of the State Offices for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (LVT), the Special Forces Directorate, and local police forces, confiscated items such as pennants, swastika flags, books, pictures, and insignia.

In addition to the charges mentioned above, LVT Vienna arrested one of the individuals for suspected endorsement of Islamist terrorist attacks based on an existing order from the public prosecutor's office. It should be noted that the individual suspects have no significant connections to each other, and nine preliminary proceedings under the Prohibition Act are still ongoing, according to Austrian media.

The DSN highlighted a significant increase in recent investigations into Nazi propaganda on social networks. However, the vast amount of data involved poses a considerable challenge regarding processing, the directorate said.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) emphasised the significance of the nationwide operation, stating, "The operation demonstrates the vigilance of the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate in monitoring extremist activities, and the police are resolutely continuing the fight against all forms of extremism."

Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) underscored the importance of decisive action by the judiciary and law enforcement in combating right-wing extremism, as it poses a threat to democracy and peaceful coexistence.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: Just how widespread is anti-Semitism in Austria?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].