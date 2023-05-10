5 places to celebrate Mother's Day in Vienna

Advertisement

Vienna, a city of timeless beauty and filled with culture, offers a host of captivating destinations to celebrate Mother's Day in a memorable way. With its historical landmarks, serene parks, and vibrant markets, this Austrian capital provides a delightful backdrop for the date.

Whether you're a local seeking new experiences or a visitor eager to create lasting memories, here are five remarkable places in Vienna that will make this Mother's Day celebration truly exceptional.

Riverside meal at Motto am Fluss

Going out for a family brunch or dinner is a classic way to celebrate Mother’s Day. At Motto am Fluss, you can take your pick. This elegant two-story establishment overlooking the Danube Canal features a restaurant for dinner on the first floor and a café for brunch on the enclosed upper deck above, which opens out onto a sun terrace. Both menus boast a variety of dishes, so you’ll be sure to have a delicious Mother’s Day meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motto am Fluss (@mottoamfluss)

Vienna Culinary Festival at Stadtpark

In a case of fortuitous timing, the Wiener Genuss-Festival at the gorgeous Stadtpark takes place this weekend, making for a perfect Mother’s Day treat.100 booths featuring delicacies from across Austria will have samples on offer. And with the stations manned by the culinary creators themselves, you can also get insight into the process that lies behind their tasty bites.

Donau Park and Danube Tower

An activity-filled Mother’s Day awaits at Donau Park. You can explore the park’s lush greens and colourful gardens via its various walking paths or on board the mini-train that traverses the grounds. The area is great for sports as well, as it has tennis courts, football pitches, and even a minigolf course.

The park is also home to the famous Danube Tower, Austria’s tallest structure. The 150-meter-high viewing platform, as well as the rotating café and restaurant located just above, provide panoramic views across the entire city.

Advertisement

Picnic at Cobenzl Vineyards

If you’re looking for a more secluded outdoor experience, check out the Cobenzl vineyards, located northwest of the city centre. You can order a picnic box from the Genuss am Cobenzl restaurant online and enjoy it in their beautiful vineyard. Alternatively, you can plan a DIY picnic at the nearby Bellevuewiese. Bring your own supplies and some homemade goodies and enjoy the view from this luscious meadow that looks out over the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genuss am Cobenzl (@genussamcobenzl)

Tchaikovsky at Konzerthaus

Finally, you can’t go wrong with a trip to the famous Wiener Konzerthaus to get a taste of Vienna’s world-renowned classical music scene. At 15:00 on Sunday, the Vienna Symphony will perform Tschaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Billed as a family concert, this promises to be an excellent Mother’s Day outing for the musically inclined.