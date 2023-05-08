Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrians would be against a federal coalition between the far-right and centre-right

An FPÖ-ÖVP (far-right and centre-right) coalition currently lacks majority approval. In a survey conducted by Peter Hajek for ATV with 500 respondents, 54 percent expressed their opposition to such a government deal, while 35 percent were in favour. Similarly, an OGM poll for the Kurier with nearly 2,300 respondents revealed that only 19 percent considered a collaboration between the FPÖ and ÖVP as their preferred coalition option.

At present, the far-right party FPÖ continues to lead voting intention polls for the federal elections scheduled for autumn 2024 in Austria.

According to the Hajek study, 81 percent of FPÖ voters and 61 percent of ÖVP voters would like to see a blue-black coalition. Still, the rejection rate is significantly higher among supporters of the People's Party (37 percent) compared to FPÖ supporters (14 percent). Among Green and SPÖ voters, nine out of ten oppose a blue-black coalition in the federal government.

"Although there is a clear majority against a Blue-Turquoise coalition, it ultimately depends on the ÖVP's own electorate," said Hajek in a Sunday statement, according to Der Standard. However, considering the current perspective, it is "not very likely" that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl would be made chancellor by the ÖVP.

Recent statements from ÖVP proponents further support this perspective. For instance, Salzburg's governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP), is currently negotiating a coalition with the FPÖ in his province but continues to distance himself from the head of the federal FPÖ. In a "Kronen Zeitung" interview on Sunday, he emphasised, "The problem with the FPÖ is Kickl and his disparaging tone."

Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler of the ÖVP also regards an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition after the next election as "pure speculation." She stated in the "Kleine Zeitung," "For me, libertarians who propagate Putin's propaganda in the National Council, speak of an 'Orbanization' of Austria, speak of a fortress Austria, are a spectre."

The government is looking for ways to cut down food prices

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch of the Greens, along with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP), will spend approximately two hours delving into the factors contributing to the rise in food prices.

They aim to determine the government's potential to alleviate the burden on low-income households in Austria, particularly.

The meeting will include representatives from social partners, industry, large retail groups, and social organisations. The discussions may lead to possible relief measures for charities and initiatives addressing the persistent issue of food waste. Social welfare organisations are facing visible challenges due to the significant increase in demand for affordable or free food.

Alexandra Gruber, Managing Director of the Wiener Tafel, told Austrian media that donations from the food trade dropped by over half in the previous year. Cooperation with the agricultural sector has partially compensated for this decline. However, in order to continue supplying thousands of people at risk of poverty in Austria, simplifying the transfer of goods is crucial, Gruber emphasised.

Tax interventions are also being considered to make the donation of goods more financially viable. Additionally, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner has put forward the French model for consideration. In France, retailers agreed not to raise prices for specific food items for a quarter. However, there is a risk that if retailers incur losses, they may compensate by increasing prices for other products.

Suspect arrested in Vienna after man shot dead

According to broadcaster ORF, a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Simmering on Sunday. Following a comprehensive police operation, a 34-year-old suspect was apprehended.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and received immediate medical attention from the emergency services of Berufsrettung Wien. He was subsequently transported to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Due to conflicting witness accounts, whether the incident occurred inside a grocery store or on the street outside is yet to be determined.

The suspect was arrested near the crime scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Police spokeswoman Barbara Gass stated that no murder weapon had been recovered, and the motive for the violent act remains unclear.

The Simmeringer Hauptstraße was temporarily closed during the extensive operation in the vicinity.

Rainy week ahead in Austria

According to Geosphere Austria, the weather in Austria for the week ahead will vary.

Monday will bring clouds and possible rain showers in the west, while the east and north will experience sunshine. Tuesday will be the warmest day, reaching 23C, but clouds will increase in the west with potential rain showers. From Wednesday, dense clouds and rain will spread across the country. Thursday will have widespread rain in the east and southeast, while intermittent showers are expected in the west. On Friday, dense clouds will prevail, with the most rainfall in the west and south.

Temperatures will range from 5C to 18C throughout the week.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].