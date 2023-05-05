Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austrian neo-nazis organise 'International Congress'

Austrian neo-Nazis are increasing their international contacts. They are currently organising the "1st Gerd Honsik - European Congress" in October in Sopron, Hungary.

The topics to be discussed include "European unity, Europe's struggle for freedom in the past, and the national movement and its conception". The event is a networking meeting to which militant right-wing extremists from half of Europe have announced their attendance, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The group organising the event consists mainly of neo-Nazis from Vienna and Styria who were active around the neo-Nazi website "Alpen-Donau-Info," which has since been discontinued. They now appear under various names, such as "Sozialismus Jetzt" (Socialism Now), "Unwiderstehlich" (Irresistible), or "Infokanal Deutschösterreich" (German Austria Info Channel) and maintain close contacts with the martial arts and hooligan scene. The core of the group and its entourage is estimated at 200 people.

Some of the neo-Nazis were close companions of Gerd Honsik, the eponym of the planned congress, who died in 2018. He was a central figure in the scene for decades, participating in terrorist attacks, being active in relevant parties and organisations, and being considered one of Austria's best-known Holocaust deniers.

Among the attendees are representatives of the German micro-party "III. Weg", the "Nordic Resistance Movement" from Scandinavia, as well as activists from Casa Pound, an influential right-wing extremist organisation in Italy, who describe themselves as "fascists of the 3rd millennium". Hungary is considered a "safe haven" for these groups.

Last Generation demonstrates on Wienzeile and Westeinfahrt

On Friday morning, the climate activist group Last Generation (Letzte Generation Österreich) protested in Vienna to demand stronger climate protection measures from the government. The group published pictures of their actions on social media, which showed several people lying on the street in the Wienzeile next to the Vienna Naschmarkt and on the Westeinfahrt. The protest aimed to draw attention to their demands for real action on climate change.

The Vienna Regional Police Directorate confirmed that the police were present at the scene, according to the newspaper Der Standard. As is usual in such cases, the police first assessed the legal situation before declaring the gathering dissolved. The protesters were then given time to leave voluntarily, and if they did not comply, they would be removed by force.

The process of removing protesters usually takes between 30 and 60 minutes, and the protest was expected to be cleared out by 10 am. However, last Generation stated on Twitter that their demands included a general speed limit of 100 km/h on Austrian highways, as well as other measures to reduce carbon emissions.

The group criticised the government for not passing a new climate protection law for over 855 days and accused politicians of offering only "empty words" on the issue.

The Last Generation's protest is part of a broader movement of young people who are demanding more ambitious action on climate change from governments worldwide.

One-third felt a loss of income in 2022

Inflation is having a noticeable impact on parts of the population in Austria. According to Statistics Austria, just over a third of respondents aged 16 to 69 at the end of 2022 said they had suffered a loss of income in the past year. In addition, housing costs are a significant problem; for 24 percent of respondents, they now represent a heavy financial burden.

This represents an increase of ten percentage points compared to the same quarter in 2021, according to the study published on Thursday. In addition, 27 percent expect payment difficulties with rent, housing loans, ancillary housing costs or operating costs in the coming three months. This proportion had more than doubled compared to 2021.

For the quarterly study, funded by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Eurostat, entitled "So geht's uns heute", 3,000 to 3,500 people have been repeatedly surveyed since the end of 2021. Extrapolated, slightly more than one million people had great difficulty covering current expenses with their household income at the end of 2022.

According to Statistics Austria, this proportion increased slightly compared with the same period in 2021. However, there is no rapid improvement in sight: although the inflation rate fell slightly at the beginning of the year, it climbed again to an expected 9.8 percent in April, according to a quick estimate published by Statistics Austria on Tuesday. In March, it was still at 9.2 percent.

Bear tracks discovered in Glemmtal

A hunter has discovered bear tracks in the Glemm Valley (Pinzgau) at an altitude of around 2,000 meters above sea level, according to broadcaster ORF.

Wildlife experts identified the tracks, although it is unclear where the bear is located. The hunter discovered the traces last weekend in the Schwarzachergraben in the area of the Madlkopf in the municipal area of Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The finding was reported to the state of Salzburg, and the wolf and bear commissioner of the state, Hubert Stock, informed the federal commissioners on the matter.

According to Stock, federal experts confirmed that the tracks are from a bear. However, it is unknown where the animal is currently staying.

Bears can travel between 30 and 50 kilometres per day. So far, no other tracks from the area have been reported. Because of that, the hunting community has been asked to report tracks, hair, or droppings to the authorities so that they can take a DNA sample.

