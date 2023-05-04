Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Medical association wants €24,000 'retention bonus' for healthcare workers

Viennese hospitals are facing a severe shortage of staff, which has led the Vienna Medical Association to demand the introduction of a "return and stay bonus, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The bonus would amount to €24,000 and would not only be available to doctors but also to members of all healthcare professions. The aim is to incentivise healthcare professionals to stay at their respective hospitals for at least two years, which would be rewarded with a bonus amount of €1,000 per month.

At a press conference, Stefan Ferenci, vice president of the Vienna Medical Chamber, pointed out that if a professional were to receive the bonus but then leave the hospital before the two-year period had elapsed, the bonus amount would have to be repaid on a pro-rata basis.

The immediate objective of this measure is to prevent further staff departures from Viennese hospitals and to motivate doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who have already left the hospital to return to work.

According to the medical association's calculations, the cost of the proposed bonus scheme would be a maximum of €675 million, which Ferenci acknowledged was a "considerable" amount.

Eight unmissable events in Austria in May 2023

Austria's events calendar is bursting with food and drink festivals this month – a sure sign that spring has arrived. Here are the events you don’t want to miss in May.

Massive apricot crop losses due to cold weather

Apricots are a beloved fruit in Austria, especially during the summer when they are abundant. However, this year's harvest is expected to be significantly lower than usual due to the frost that occurred at the beginning of April.

The Weinviertel region, which is the largest growing region in Lower Austria, and the Wachau region have been hit the hardest, with significant crop failures anticipated.

Josef Rögner, an orchardist from Eibesbrunn and an orchard advisor at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, explains that "the fears were not unjustified; unfortunately, a lot froze. Especially with the earlier varieties, there is a lot of damage, with the middle and later varieties a small but fine harvest should come up." ORF, the Austrian broadcasting corporation, has reported that there is an estimated 60% crop loss in the Weinviertel region.

Despite the extensive harvest losses, most apricot growers will not have to worry about their livelihood.

In addition to apricots, most of them have other sources of income in the form of viticulture or other fruit crops. Additionally, larger farms tend to have insurance coverage against frost damage. While street stalls selling local apricots will likely remain the exception this year, Austrians are hoping for a better harvest next year.

Neusiedler See is looking for alternatives for guests as the water level remains low

The water level of Lake Neusiedl remains a dominant topic in Northern Burgenland, according to a report by ORF.

While the region heavily relies on the lake, it is crucial to offer alternatives for visitors, advised tourism researcher Peter Zellmann. Zellmann emphasised that businesses must prepare for all scenarios, including a possible drying up of the lake, and expand their offerings. He saw potential in activities such as cycling tours, horseback riding, golf, hiking, and wellness, among others.

Zellmann further suggested that a sustainable concept for the future should involve a moderated process with monthly meetings over two years. In the short term, he proposed that sailors and water sports enthusiasts switch to boats and boards with shallow drafts. Additionally, near-natural outdoor pools in which the lake serves mainly as a backdrop, as in Rust, can provide an alternative.

Zellmann also called for a stronger focus on cultural tourism that is independent of the water level in Lake Neusiedl. By doing so, the region can attract tourists year-round and reduce its dependence on the lake.

While the importance of Lake Neusiedl is still high in the region, the researcher emphasised that businesses and stakeholders need to be proactive and think about sustainable solutions to ensure the long-term viability of tourism in the area.

Graz becomes a Eurowings base

Eurowings, the Lufthansa subsidiary, has announced that it is making Graz its new aircraft base by stationing an Airbus A319. Graz now becomes the eleventh Eurowings base in Europe, in addition to Salzburg.

The managing director of Eurowings Europe, Stefan Beveridge, expressed his pleasure at expanding and bringing more Eurowings to Styria.

The stationing of the Airbus in Graz is seen as beneficial as it is efficient and modern, strengthening the popular connections to southern Europe. Moreover, it brings northern Germany closer to Styria, making it an attractive destination for business and tourism.

Since the end of March, the airline has been connecting Graz with Berlin up to five times a week and Hamburg up to four times a week from May 5th. Additionally, there are eight flights a week to Düsseldorf.

Eurowings plans to extend its range of direct flight destinations from summer 2023.

New destinations, such as Chania (Crete) and Larnaca (Cyprus), as well as Hurghada in Egypt, Karpathos, Corfu, Kos, and Rhodes in Greece, are now on the program. In addition, the vacation island of Mallorca is also being served up to three times a week from Graz.

The move signifies a significant expansion of Eurowings' presence at Graz Airport.

