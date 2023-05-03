Eight unmissable events in Austria in May 2023

Advertisement

Gauder Fest (May 4th - 7th), Zillertal, Tyrol

This spring festival takes place every year on the first weekend in May and is a celebration of alpine traditions. The highlight is the festival parade which is a display of costumes, floats, horses and folk music.

In typical Tyrolean style, the festival opens with a beer tapping session led by the province’s governor. This special Gauder beer is rumoured to be over 10% in alcohol and is only brewed for this event.

The entry price ranges from €12 to €17, although it is free to enter the food stall area. Full details can be found here.

FOR MEMBERS: Everything that changes in Austria in May 2023

Vienna Gin Festival (May 12th - 13th), Vienna

This year marks the fourth year that the Gin Festival has been held in Austria’s capital city. Visitors can expect two days of gin tasting, food vendors, master classes, musical performances and merchandise stalls.

A day ticket costs €23.50 per person and includes three free tastings. Or you can make it a group day out with a Friendship Ticket for €117.50 for six people (including three tastings per person).

The location is the Semperdepot at the Academy of Fine Arts. Visit viennaginfestival.at to find out more.

Genussfestival (May 12th - 14th), Vienna

Genuss translates to “enjoyment”, so it’s no surprise that this festival is all about enjoying life and indulging in good food and drink. Dubbed the largest culinary event in Austria, there are more than 100 stands showcasing Austrian cuisine – and plenty of opportunities to sample the food.

The festival takes place at Wiener Stadtpark from 11 am to 9 pm on Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Admission is free.

You can find out more details about the vendors here.

READ ALSO: REVEALED: The best and worst Austrian foods (as voted for by you)

Advertisement

Wiener Festwochen (May 12th - June 21st), Vienna

Considered one of the most important art and cultural events in Europe, the Wiener Festwochen is also Vienna’s largest international art festival. The programme features theatre productions, opera, concerts, dance performances and multimedia installations.

The opening concert takes place on Friday, May 12th at the Rathausplatz, but if you can’t be there, it will be broadcast live on ORF 2. The event starts at 9 pm and entry is free. You can find the full programme here.

Advertisement

European Street Food Festival (May 13th - 14th), Innsbruck, Tyrol (and other provinces)

If you’re into sampling street food from around the world, then this is the event for you. Entry is free and visitors can try dishes like Maori steak from New Zealand or Asian cuisine from Thailand and India. It will take place at the Messehalle on Ing.-Etzel-Straße.

And for those not in Tyrol, you can catch the event on another date as it tours Austria. The festival will hit Vienna on May 20th and 21st, and Salzburg on 19th and 20th August, as well as many other towns in between.

Full tour dates can be found here.

Stream Festival (May 18th - 20th), Linz, Upper Austria

This open-air event has a focus on digital music, including future and current issues in music creation. Expect live DJ shows, talks and film screenings at nine different locations in the city.

Admission is free and the lineup features both Austrian and international acts. Find out more at stream-festival.at.

READ NEXT: Discover Austria: 7 must-see destinations for a spring break

Advertisement

Spring Festival (May 21st), Graz, Styria

In celebration of new works by Artists in Residence, the 2023 spring festival will take place at the Austrian Sculpture Park on Sunday, May 21st. This year's artist Barbara Kapusta will present her sculptural work alongside a new adaptation of earlier works.

The event starts at 2 pm and allows the public to view the new sculptures for the first time. Full details can be found here.

VieVinium (May 25th - 27th), Vienna

This three-day international wine festival by the Austrian Wine Marketing Board (AWMB) will take place at the Hofburg Palace in central Vienna. Around 500 exhibitors (producers, importers, distributors) are expected at the trade event, which is considered the “most important presentation of Austrian wine in its own land”.

From 9 am to 1 pm, the VieVinium is open to trade visitors and press only, but it is open to the public from 1 pm to 6 pm every day. Find out more here.