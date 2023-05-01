Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

'May Day' marches in Austria

Labour Day is a significant public holiday that has been celebrated throughout Austria for more than a century.

The day is widely known in the country as a "general day of rest and celebration," It is dominated by social democrats who stage large marches, speeches, and demonstrations in the streets of Vienna. However, even those who do not actively participate in the events commemorating the struggles and victories of workers worldwide appreciate the fact that it is a bank holiday and one of the few non-religious holidays in Austria, which means that they can enjoy a day off work.

Most supermarkets and stores are closed for the holiday, with a few exceptions, such as those stores operating in train and metro stations.

Prisoner recaptured after 23 days of escape

A prisoner who had escaped from Ried im Innkreis prison at the beginning of April using a temporary release was captured after 23 days in Linz by the investigators.

The 38-year-old Kosovar had escaped after being temporarily released on April 6th to take care of personal matters. He managed to evade the police by continuously changing his hideout. However, he was eventually tracked down and arrested by the authorities in Linz.

The man claimed that he had simply wanted a longer break from prison and that his escape would not extend his sentence. He had been serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for several serious property crimes and must now complete the remaining part of his sentence at Ried.

Tornado causes destruction in Lower Austria

On Saturday, a tornado hit the village of Oberfladnitz in the Horn district of Lower Austria, causing damage to several houses and agricultural buildings. The fire department had to take makeshift measures to secure the damaged structures.

Resident Elisabeth Hirsch told broadcaster ORF that the tornado caused trees to bend and "everything to fly around". She reported that it suddenly became dark around 2:00 p.m., and the storm began. Although Hirsch did not see the tornado itself, the devastation remained after it passed.

The tornado is believed to have moved from the fields into the small community, creating a swath about 20 meters wide.

However, no injuries were reported, and only weak winds were measured 70 meters away from the affected houses. The local fire department assisted in sealing the roofs in a makeshift manner, and no damage to other surrounding villages has been reported, according to Mayor Reinhard Nowak (ÖVP).

Oberfladnitz is a small village with about 45 houses or 70 inhabitants.

