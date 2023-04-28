Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austria discriminates against schoolchildren with disabilities, court rules

The Commercial Court of Vienna ruled that the Republic of Austria discriminates against students with disabilities, according to a Der Standard report from this Thursday. The ruling came after an association for victims of discrimination filed a complaint.

The court found that the Republic violates the legal ban on discrimination because "personal assistance" for attending federal schools (AHS and BHS) is only available to children and young people with physical disabilities and who need a "high level of care". This means that children and adolescents with disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, sensory disability, or intellectual or mental functional impairment are not entitled to this assistance.

The Ministry of Education, represented by the Procurator's Office for Finance, could appeal the ruling but has chosen not to. Instead, the Ministry plans to address the issues promptly, the report stated.

Lower Austria amends kindergarten program to attract more workers

On Thursday, the state parliament passed an amendment to the Kindergarten Act, according to ORF. The new law introduces new employment categories, such as "pedagogical specialists," which may include elementary pedagogues in training and pedagogical-administrative assistants.

The new laws will also allow for job sharing, enabling head positions to be split between two people in the future.

These measures are intended to make it easier to recruit the required staff, as the province, like the rest of Austria, is struggling with staff shortages in the education sector.

Austria’s Wiener Zeitung, one of the world’s oldest newspapers, to end daily print run

One of the world's oldest newspapers still in print, Austria's Wiener Zeitung, will primarily move online after a decision Thursday by the country's parliament.

The development marks the final step in a years-long dispute between the Austrian government and the newspaper about the future of the state-owned daily.

Founded in 1703 under the name Wiennerisches Diarium and later renamed Wiener Zeitung in 1780, the formerly private bi-weekly paper was nationalised by Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria in 1857, becoming the country’s official gazette.

“It is adopted with a majority,” Norbert Hofer, the third president of the parliament, said of a new law to primarily move the publication online from July 1.

The paper will maintain a minimum of ten print publications per year, depending on the funds available.

Temperatures are finally rising in Austria

The weather in April remains changeable as the month comes to an end, with temperatures rising to spring levels. On Friday, dense clouds cover the sky, and persistent rain is expected in the west and along the northern side of the Alps, with less rain towards the east. The south will experience little rain, but there will only be isolated gaps in the clouds. The wind will be weak to moderate, mainly from southerly directions. Early morning temperatures range from 2C to 9C, and daytime highs from 11C to 18C.

Saturday will be unsettled, with some rain showers or thunderstorms expected in the north, east, and southeast, but there will also be longer sunny spells throughout the country. The wind will be moderate from the west in some areas and light in others. Early morning temperatures will be between 5C and 11C, and daytime highs between 15C and 23C, with the highest values in the south.

On Sunday, short rain showers are expected during the day, especially in the eastern half of the country, but the sun will appear everywhere in phases, more often in the afternoon. Most of the showers will subside by the end of the day. A brisk north wind will blow at the eastern edge of the Alps. Morning temperatures will range from 5C to 10C, and daytime highs from 14C to 21C, from northeast to southwest.

