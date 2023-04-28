Everything that's happening in Vienna in May 2023

Advertisement

New rules for e-scooters

Vienna is bringing new rules for using shared e-scooters in the Austrian capital. From May, there will be a parking ban on sidewalks, according to the newspaper Der Standard. That means scooters will have to be parked either in their own parking spaces - a system that is still being built up - or in car parking spaces on the streets.

Those who violate the parking ban will face penalties, specifically the operators of the rental scooters, which can then hold the customer accountable.

The city of Vienna will announce details on other stricter rules on May 3rd.

READ ALSO: New rules agreed upon for e-scooters

End of mask mandate in the health sector

According to the Austrian government, until April 30th, people are still required to wear an FFP2 mask in "health sector" establishments, including hospitals, convalescent homes, elderly and nursing homes, and places where health and care services are provided. This means that if someone visits their GP, for example, they will be required to wear a mask and may be asked to leave and buy one if they are not wearing it.

Although some readers of The Local have reported seeing people without masks in these areas, masks are still technically mandatory until the requirement ends on May 1st. From May onwards, there will be no mask requirement in hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor's offices.

Meanwhile, until the end of April, people in risk groups will be allowed to take time off work if they feel they would not be adequately protected at the workplace and working from home is not an option.



READ ALSO: Reader question: Do I still have to wear a face mask due to Covid-19 rules in Austria?

Climate protests expected in the capital

The Last Generation activists have announced plans for a series of "mega weeks of action" in Vienna, starting May 2nd.

Their strategy involves blocking important traffic junctions or streets for at least three weeks to disrupt early morning traffic as much as possible. The group has around 800 registered activists, with approximately 100 willing to participate in the street blockades. These actions are kept secret in advance to prevent police intervention.

This will be the third wave of such actions in Vienna, following previous ones in January and February, which resulted in dozens of arrests and charges filed against activists. The group is loosely connected through social media, and the number of sympathisers remains unknown.





READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why is Austria failing to reach its climate targets?

Advertisement

Vienna public pools open for the summer season

Starting on May 2nd, the 2023 swimming season will commence with 17 outdoor pools and 11 family pools available to the public, as announced by Stadt Wien.

The sports and entertainment programs, popular among children and adults, will be offered at the swimming pools. In addition, the animation teams and volleyball coaches will be visiting the larger summer pools, while experiential English classes will be provided during the summer holidays. Furthermore, Wiener Bäder 2023 announced additional swimming courses for children and teenagers this year, following the successful replacement swimming courses for elementary school children the previous year.

During the summer vacations, intensive swimming courses of 10 days will be offered with a maximum of 6 participants per course, where the essential swimming skills can be learned.

You can find more information HERE.

Advertisement

Festivals and events

Vienna Festival

In May and June, the Wiener Festwochen provide a stage for new productions and premieres from opera, theatre, performance, dance and music. You can check out more information HERE.

Women at Work at the Technical Museum

The Technical Museum in Vienna is currently showcasing an exhibition that examines the innovative concept of the "Women's Pavilion" at the Vienna World's Fair of 1873. This pavilion was a groundbreaking initiative that addressed the female working world and marked a significant historical moment. The exhibition explores the concept and its effects, giving visitors a unique opportunity to learn about this vital aspect of women's history. You can check out more information HERE.

Techno Cafe

The Techno Cafe in the Volksgarten Pavillon is launching its summer season. Every Tuesday until the end of September, visitors can enjoy the best electronic music while enjoying the natural surroundings of the Volksgarten. They can also sip some refreshing drinks and grab a bite. You can find more information HERE.

Silent Disco Beach tour

On May 5th, 2023, the Silent Disco will be coming to Vienna at Strandbar Herrmann, turning up the volume on your headphones and getting you properly warmed up. The show will start at 7 p.m., and tickets will cost €12 in advance or €14 at the box office.

Advertisement

Holidays

Austria will have an extended holiday on May 1st for International Workers' Day, also known as Tag der Arbeit or Der Erste Mai. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday.

Another official holiday in Austria is on May 18th, which commemorates Jesus' ascent into heaven, or Christi Himmelfahrt. However, not all Christian holidays are official days off in the country, such as Good Friday. Therefore, most stores and supermarkets will also be closed on May 18th.

Furthermore, on May 29th, Austria celebrates Whit Monday, which is also a federal holiday.



READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to maximise your annual leave in Austria in 2023

You can also read what changes in Austria in May 2023.