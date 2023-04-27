Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria is considering offering free birth control pills

Austria is considering making the contraceptive pill available for free, following Italy's recent decision to offer it free of charge.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) has announced that a study is currently being conducted to assess the feasibility of free access to the contraceptive pill, with the results expected to be available by the fall. The main challenges in implementing the program are the issue of costs and how to put the plan into practice.

In Italy, the decision to include the contraceptive pill on the list of medicines available for free was made by a committee of the Italian drug agency Aifa.

Man's life in danger after knife attack in Vienna

On Tuesday evening, a 37-year-old man attacked another man at Vienna's Margaretengürtel U4 station, causing life-threatening injuries, as reported by the Viennese police.

The incident happened on April 25 at the Margaretengürtel U4 station in Vienna. The injured man, who is from the Russian Federation, received immediate first aid from the officers who arrived at the scene. After that, the professional rescue service took him to the hospital.

The police were able to identify the suspect from a photo captured by the video surveillance system at the station. The suspect is believed to have connections to the narcotics milieu, and a search was initiated with the help of social workers from various care facilities.

WEGA eventually apprehended the 37-year-old suspect in his apartment in Vienna-Hietzing, but he did not confess to the crime. Instead, he claimed that the victim ran into his knife. The knife used in the attack was found in a public garbage can. The large-scale operation resulted in temporary service disruptions in some parts of the Vienna public transport system.

One ton of cannabis found in Vienna and Lower Austria plantations

According to a report by ORF, Austrian police have discovered one ton of cannabis grown on three plantations in Vienna and Lower Austria.

Thirteen people were arrested, and €300,000 was seized in the scenes. The suspects are believed to have operated a highly professional plant for breeding for years. The distribution throughout Austria was also professionally organised, police said Wednesday.

Two areas totalling about 2,000 square metres south of Vienna were harvested, packed, portioned, and subsequently circulated the cannabis herb. A plantation was also discovered in a 120-square-meter apartment in Vienna-Brigittenau, and almost 1,000 plants were seized at all locations.

The two main suspects are a 53-year-old Austrian and a 29-year-old Czech. In addition to several forged driver's licenses and passports, cash and gold ducats worth almost 300,000 euros were seized from them.

Changes to public broadcaster ORF

On Wednesday, Media Minister Susanne Raab announced that the ORF fee for everyone will be €15.30 per month starting in 2024.

At the presentation of the new ORF law, Raab explained that there would be exemptions for low-income households, as well as staggered contributions for companies based on the number of employees. According to Raab, ORF will collect €710 million from the ORF contribution in the future, and this amount will remain "frozen" for the next three years with no increases.

The new fee represents about €30 million more than what the ORF has been taking in from the GIS so far, but Raab explained that this would be a "zero-sum game" since the ORF's advertising revenues would be cut by 25 to 30 percent.

