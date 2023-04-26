Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Vienna combats shortage of paediatricians with nine new centres

According to a report by Die Presse, Austria is facing a shortage of paediatricians. In order to combat this shortage, a new concept is being introduced in Vienna.

By the end of this year, nine new health insurance facilities for children will be established, with extended opening hours.

The health insurance fund and the medical association presented a new model to eliminate the care shortage, which includes five paediatric medical centres (KMZ) and four paediatric primary care units (KPVE). These centres will be open 40 and 50 hours a week, respectively, with no closing days during the week.

Two specialists will be under one roof at the KMZ, along with other healthcare professionals, such as psychologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, social workers, and pulmonary specialists for children.

If a paediatrician is on vacation, the substitute will be located in the same place and have access to the child's health data, allowing therapy to continue seamlessly.

The model is considered forward-looking and suitable for rollout across Austria in the future, according to the report.

READ ALSO: How critical is the situation in Austrian hospitals?

Everything that changes in Austria in May 2023

From the changes in Covid regulations to increased fines for traffic violations, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in May.

Schallenberg blocks Slovenian wish to open border

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg from the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has rejected Slovenia's request to end border controls, according to an ORF report.

Schallenberg made the comment after a meeting with his counterparts from Slovenia and Croatia, where he noted that the Schengen area was "not functioning properly". He pointed out that Austria had about 12,000 asylum applications and questioned how the country could have the highest asylum numbers per capita, given that it was surrounded by Schengen members or countries associated with Schengen.

Schallenberg's comments came after Germany requested the extension of its border controls with Austria. In the meantime, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon expressed regret over Austria's decision to extend border controls, adding that there were no arguments for the renewed extension.

READ ALSO: Austria demands tougher EU borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Advertisement

Austria's tax burden is among the highest in OECD

According to a recent study by the OECD, Austria's tax burden, particularly on labour, remains one of the highest among the 38 member states.

Austria's tax wedge, which measures the difference between labour costs to the employer and the corresponding net take-home pay of the employee, stands at 46.8 percent for single workers with no children earning the average national wage.

This places Austria as the fourth highest compared to the 38 OECD member states. In 2022, the countries with the largest tax wedges for this household type were Belgium (53 percent), Germany (47.8 percent), France (47 percent), Austria (46.8 percent), and Italy (45.9 percent).

In addition, the study shows that the real wage loss is increasing due to persistently high inflation. This means that higher nominal wages result in a higher tax burden and, as a result, less entitlement to transfer payments and tax credits.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about filing taxes in Austria

Advertisement

Carinthia puts the brakes on rental prices

The Carinthian Association of Cities has proposed a municipal rent cap model, which would apply to the 10,000 apartments owned by cities and municipalities in the state, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The proposed cap on rent increases is 2.5 percent for all categories in 2023 and 2024, well below the 8.6 percent increase in benchmark rent. The City Association has accounted for fiscal considerations in the proposal and demands that the federal government implements "appropriate measures for a rent brake for all rental apartments".

Villach will be the first city to adopt the rent brake in the municipal council, which will affect 3,000 people for now. Other cities like Klagenfurt and St. Veit an der Glan are expected to follow. The association of cities expects other provinces in Austria to follow suit with a rent brake at the municipal level.

Carinthian state councillor Gaby Schaunig (SPÖ) also supported the demand for a rent brake by the federal government and announced an expansion of housing assistance, including expanding the circle of recipients and increasing the support benefit.

READ ALSO: TELL US: What is it like to rent in Austria as a foreign resident?

Advertisement

Have your say: What is the most Austrian region in Austria?

Every country has a place where all the nation's stereotypes and cliches are displayed. We want to know where that is in Austria.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].