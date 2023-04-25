Advertisement

Have your say: What is the most Austrian region in Austria?

Hayley Maguire
25 Apr, 2023
An Austrian touring a mountain in the Salzkammergut region in Austria (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Every country has a place where all the nation's stereotypes and cliches seem to be on display. We want to know where that is in Austria.

Which region in Austria ticks all the boxes when it comes to just how Austrian it is? And why do you think it's the most Austrian place in Austria?

Tell us more in the short survey below. Answers will be used in a future article by The Local.

2023/04/25

