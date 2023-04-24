Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Salzburg elects new government

On Sunday, residents of the Salzburg province in Austria went to the polls to elect a new regional government, in what is one of the most significant elections leading up to the national vote in 2024.

Five years ago, incumbent governor Wilfried Haslauer achieved his best election results to date with the centre-right ÖVP and had many options for forming a coalition. However, after Sunday's election, Haslauer now has only three options that are at least mathematically viable.

These options include Black-Blue, which is a coalition with the far-right; ÖVP-SPÖ, which is a coalition with the centre-left; or a three-party coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ, and Greens. Haslauer has already announced that he would hold talks with all parties to discuss the potential options and form a coalition.

The Salzburg regional parliament has 36 seats. After the elections, ÖVP lost three seats and will have 12 representatives, followed by the FPÖ, which won three seats and totalled ten parliamentarians. The SPÖ lost one seat and will have seven representatives. A big surprise was the achievement of the Communist party KPÖ, which now enters parliament with four chairs. The Greens kept their previous three seats.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

How much are Austrians into Eurovision?

The annual Europe-wide festival of music and kitsch that is Eurovision has a relatively small but very dedicated Austrian fan base – especially this year, with national act Teya & Salena predicted to have a strong finish. Read more HERE.

Cycling has increased in Vienna this year

According to Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ), cycling traffic has increased again in Vienna this year. At the 13 counting stations, a new record was reached in the first quarter with 1.56 million cyclists.

The VCÖ pointed out that the period in which vast numbers of cyclists are expected - warmer weather - is just beginning.

"The Viennese are pedalling more and more. We should thank them for this because they are contributing to achieving Vienna's climate targets and reducing noise and exhaust pollution," emphasised Michael Schwendinger from VCÖ.

READ ALSO: Cycling in Austria: 7 rules you can be fined for breaking

Advertisement

Hamburg Airport joins strike in Berlin

There is a strike today in Berlin and at the airport in Hamburg, and flights to and from Austria should also be affected. The trade union ver.di has called the employees of the handling service provider Aviation Handling Services Hamburg GmbH AHS to strike at short notice in Hamburg.

The company handles check-in and boarding of Austrian Airlines (AUA) flights - three AUA flights to Vienna were then cancelled, according to information provided by Vienna Airport. However, Eurowings flights will take place.

In addition, seven flights between Berlin and Vienna will be cancelled.

READ ALSO: What are your rights if your trip is delayed or cancelled in Austria?

Advertisement

New week begins with a cold front in Austria

According to Geosphere Austria, a cold front will bring dense clouds and rain on Monday, particularly during the first half of the day. However, as the day progresses, the air pressure will rise from the west, and the sun will start to appear more frequently. Despite this, the afternoon will still see some light showers. The temperature during the day is expected to reach a high of 12C to 17C.

Vienna nudists protest against plans for cable car over their Donau stretch

Nudists in Austria are protesting against plans for a cable car that would cross over a famous beach on the northern edge of Vienna, where clothing is optional.

According to Austria Press Agency, nudist Barbara Hausjell has voiced her concern for privacy if cable car users with cellphone cameras are allowed to pass over the area. Hausjell worries that pictures of nudists could end up on the internet.

The project developer, Hannes Dejaco, tried to ease the worries of the nudists by saying that the cable cars would only pass over the beach for a short time and that the windows could be made to turn opaque automatically.

The promotional video for the cable car project highlights that it would run from the Heiligenstadt transit station over the Danube River and then back to the Kahlenberg, a small mountain north of the capital. In addition, it boasts that 115 gondolas with panoramic windows will provide a "breathtaking view across Vienna."

Despite the talks and videos, there are still no concrete plans for the cable car.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].