Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Petition week in Austria

Austrian citizens can sign seven petitions online using the Handysignatur software this week.

Any petitions that reach 100,000 signatures must be dealt with in Parliament. There are currently seven referendum petitions available for signing. One is the "real democracy referendum", which calls for an upgrade in the petition system, abolishing the four percent threshold for parliamentary representation, among other things. Another petition asks for Austria to keep daylight saving time despite the EU abolishing it in 2021 (the bloc still changes clocks, and nothing has changed so far).

A separate petition asks for the abolition of broadcasting fees, also known as GIS fees. There is also a request to remove limits for cash payments - the petition calls for no ceiling in a cash payment. Finally, the "Supply Chain Act Referendum" wants complete documentation of the production process of all goods in Austria.

Another petition calls for an "independent judiciary" in Austria. The last petition is a demand that Chancellor Karl Nehammer resign and demands a legal change so that motions of no confidence also be possible via referendum.

You can check more information about the petitions HERE.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How can foreigners have their say in Austria?

The five signs that spring has really arrived in Austria

Many people in Austria have been waiting to dig up their shorts and shirts and enjoy warmer spring weather - but cold fronts have postponed the celebrations. So, when do we know when spring has finally arrived in Austria?

One-third of Austrians believe Jews try to 'take advantage' of the Nazi era

Austria’s National Council has presented its third anti-Semitism report commissioned by parliament and carried out by the Institute for Empirical Social Research (Ifes).

The research has collected data on anti-Semitic attitudes in Austria, covering conspiracy theories about Holocaust-related anti-Semitism. “Anti-Semitism is not a phenomenon of the political fringes, but it comes from the centre of society”, said National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) as he presented the results of the report on Tuesday morning.

He added: “On the fringes, it becomes visible; on the right-wing edges, we’ve seen it for years and decades; on the left-wing fringes, we haven’t paid attention for a long time.

Advertisement

“Now, we see it very clearly as anti-Israelism and anti-Zionism. In the third form, we see it among those who have come to us for migration reasons because they come from countries where anti-Semitism or anti-Jewish attitudes are almost part of the state’s reason for existing (Staatsräson).”

More of a third of people in Austria believe that Jews today try to take advantage of having been victims during the Nazi era – a quarter of those under 25 also believe this. This perception is even more widespread among Turkish and Arabic-speaking survey participants; this statement applies to more than half of them.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Just how widespread is anti-Semitism in Austria?

Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return

An Austrian Airlines plane had to return two hours into a flight from Vienna to New York -- after five of eight toilets broke down.

Some 300 people were on board Monday's Boeing 777 flight, which was set to last eight hours.

The crew decided to turn around after finding the toilets could not be adequately flushed due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP on Tuesday.

She said, to her knowledge, such a problem had not occurred on Austrian Airlines flights before. However, the spokeswoman added that the plane has already been fixed and is back in service.

Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights.

Advertisement

Kangaroo escaped in Hollabrunn district

In the district of Hollabrunn, a search for a wallaby kangaroo has been underway since Wednesday last week, the broadcaster ORF reported on Tuesday.

The animal escaped through a fence in the hole, the owner told ORF. The man in the district of Hollabrunn owns two wallabies. One of them has been since last Wednesday in the wild and is also repeatedly sighted in forests of the place, but could not be caught yet.

"I also ask that you do not approach when you see it. Otherwise, it will run away again," said the owner. Although the kangaroo is trusting toward him and eats out of his hand, it is shy toward other people. These encounters cause stress, so catching it is difficult: "We have a special box where we can lure it in with food."

Advertisement

Higher inflation due to gastronomy

According to interim IHS head Klaus Neusser, the significantly higher inflation in Austria than in Germany and the eurozone is mainly due to gastronomy, ORF reported.

He said that the weight of restaurant expenditure in the basket of goods and services used to calculate inflation is "much lower" in Germany than in Austria. In addition, price increases in the catering industry are "significantly higher" in this country.

This explains about half of the inflation difference to Germany, Neusser told Ö1-Morgenjournal on Tuesday. According to the flash estimate, the inflation rate in Austria in March was 9.1 percent, in Germany 7.4 percent and in the euro zone 6.9 percent.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Can Austria’s government get inflation under control?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].