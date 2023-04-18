Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Doctors warn of temporary emergency room outage at Ottakring clinic

Austria's flu epidemic, which saw a record number of cases at the start of the year, was declared officially over last week, and Viennese hospitals are also currently experiencing a minor impact from Covid-19.

While health personnel in hospitals, who have been tirelessly serving during the past months, may have hoped for a moment of relief, the reality is different, Austrian media reported.

The healthcare system continues to face a glaring national staff shortage, leading to a tense situation in hospitals with hundreds of beds being closed and cries for help growing louder. Despite the end of the flu epidemic, the challenges in the healthcare system persist, and the strain on hospitals shows no signs of abating.

According to a recent report obtained by Der Standard from the Ottakring clinic, the situation is dire. Furthermore, the report highlights a potential "failure" in the hospital's Central Emergency Department (ZNA). This department serves as a crucial point of contact for acute care in emergencies and cases assigned with the rescue.

However, due to an accumulation of resignations, the shift plan for senior physicians may not be adequately staffed internally on certain days in the future, as warned by doctors in the report.

This raises concerns about the hospital's ability to provide timely and efficient emergency care and underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare system in Austria.

Vienna Energy Bonus 23: How to get your €200 payout

With energy prices still high, the Austrian government has been actively seeking measures to alleviate the impact of inflation on the population.

In Vienna, the capital city, the administration has announced the continuation of the "energy bonus" program, whereby most households will receive a payment of €200. According to government reports, 90 percent of homes that applied for and received the energy subsidy in 2022 will automatically receive the €200 in their accounts starting from April 17th.

However, in case of any changes in the household or if you haven't yet applied for the 2022 bonus, you will receive a letter with a password to submit a new application online. This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial support to households during these challenging times of rising energy prices.

Tourism urgently seeks staff

Thousands of jobs are unfilled in domestic tourism, according to broadcaster ORF.

"The situation on the labour market continues to be one of the biggest challenges in tourism," said Tourism State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP) on Monday. At the Austrian labour authority AMS, there are still almost 11,000 jobs open.

The report added that to address the labour market challenges, the tourism industry in Austria is actively working on improving its employer image and integrating employees with diverse backgrounds, including those with a migration background.

The tourism state secretary emphasised the importance of continuously developing future strategies to ensure success in the dynamic labour market environment.

Despite the still ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry recorded a one percent increase in employment in February 2023 compared to the same month before the pandemic, with a total of 234,825 employees, according to AMS data. However, job vacancies reported to the AMS (Public Employment Service) remain high, with a 41 percent increase compared to February 2019, totalling 10,647 vacancies.

