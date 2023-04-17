Vienna Energy Bonus 23: How to get your €200 payout

Advertisement

With energy prices still high, the Austrian government has been actively seeking measures to alleviate the impact of inflation on the population.

In Vienna, the capital city, the administration has announced the continuation of the "energy bonus" program, whereby most households will receive a payment of €200. According to government reports, 90 percent of homes that applied for and received the energy subsidy in 2022 will automatically receive the €200 in their accounts starting from April 17th.

However, in case of any changes in the household or if you haven't yet applied for the 2022 bonus, you will receive a letter with a password to submit a new application online. This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial support to households during these challenging times of rising energy prices.

Notification letters were already sent out

According to the government, all Viennese households have been notified of the campaign in writing. Around 556,000 homes received a letter stating that the Vienna Energy Bonus 23 would be paid out to them automatically and without further application.

The first payments were already made on April 13th, and in the next few days, all 556,000 households should have received their bonus.

According to Stadt Wien, Viennese households to which the energy bonus is not automatically paid (around 94,000 homes) will also receive a letter from the City of Vienna in the next few days at the latest. This will affect mostly people who have recently moved to Vienna.

In their letter, they will find an individual password they'll need to use to apply online for the bonus. Anyone without an energy bonus letter can call the service hotline from mid-May at the earliest.

The application itself is not only possible online. Information and applications can also be requested and submitted in person or via the service phone (+43 1 4000-8040).

The deadline for applications is June 30th, 2023.