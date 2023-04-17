Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Vienna divided as two marches meet in front of an LGBTQ+ counselling centre

On Sunday, around 200 right-wing extremists met in front of the LGBTQ+ and child care centre in the Linke Wienzeile in Vienna. They were protesting drag queen reading events for children. The group included members of the nationalistic and racist Identitarian movement and parts of the far-right party FPÖ.

They chanted slogans including "promote families, close borders, we don't want your reading". A "Hitler salute" was also reported at the demonstration, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

The event, where drag performers read children's books, had been sold out for a long time, Austrian media reported. Parents were left wondering why such a demonstration was allowed to take place so close to the villa and the children's centre - while ahead of other events, such as the far-right ball known as Akademikerball, there is a ban on protests in the surrounding area.

At the same time, a counter-rally around twice as large formed a colourful protection circle around the famous Türkis Rosa Lila Villa centre, where the drag queens read books about curious little princesses who wanted to know more about the world's oceans to children.

Kickl favours a federal two-party coalition

The head of the far-right FPÖ party will favour a two-party coalition if the FPÖ becomes the most-voted party during the next federal elections. Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party (FPÖ), said he would be against a "traffic-light" government with more than one partner.

Only a two-party constellation with the Freedom Party at the top would be a "guarantor for real change in Austria," he said in an APA interview.

He left it open with which party he would prefer to form a coalition, stating that "unlike some other parties", he would "obviously" hold talks with every other player. Austrian parties have been reluctant to consider a coalition conversation or partnership with the far-right, at least on the federal level.

Centre-left SPÖ falls to third place in a voter survey

In a "Profil" survey, the People's Party (ÖVP) has gained three percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching second place in voter intention with 25 percent.

As long as the leadership dispute within the Social Democrats (SPÖ) continues, the party is unlikely to make any major gains, Der Standard reported. They have lost two percentage points compared to the month before and are now at 23 percent.

The far-right FPÖ continues to hold the top spot in voter preference, with 28 percent of voting intention - although it has lost three percentage points compared to the last poll. The Greens and the Neos each gained one percentage point and had eleven and ten percent, respectively.

Austria is heading for national elections in the Autumn of 2024.

Man dies after a ski accident in Vorarlberg

A fatal skiing accident occurred in Damüls in the Bregenzerwald on Sunday. A German skier was skiing in open terrain when he fell headfirst into the snow and got stuck, according to police.

The 68-year-old was skiing with two other skiers at noon in the open terrain between slope No. 4 and ski route No. 5. When he did not arrive at the agreed meeting point, the other two searched for the missing man, with the help of another skier.

With the help of an avalanche transceiver, the man was found lying in the snow at the foot of an approximately ten-metre-high terrain ledge without signs of life. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

