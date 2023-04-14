Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Gay Iranian man sues Austrian government

A gay Iranian man is suing the Austrian government, saying that the State Department was careless with his data and that the Iranian government may have learned of his sexuality as a result.

In Iran, homosexuality is a crime, and the State persecutes gay people.

The man moved to Vienna to live openly but still visited his family in Iran. When he met a partner and the two decided to get married, his Iranian family had to apply for a visa to come to Austria for the wedding. During the process, the official third-party agency was used, despite requests by the couple to keep the procedure among Austrian authorities.

The private company VFS Global asked the Iranian family to go for an interview, during which the status of the Iranian and Austrian relationship was asked several times. They ended up revealing that the two were getting married - and the Iranian's mother called him to let him know that he would never be able to go back to Iran; the risk was now too high.

Austria's Ombudsman Board agrees with the man and criticised the misconduct by the Foreign Office. "The office's actions do not suggest the desired and appropriate sensitivity or knowledge of the country in this case, especially since the practice of homosexuality in Iran is still punishable by death," according to a letter from Ombudsman Gaby Schwarz (ÖVP).

She suggests instructing embassies in countries where homosexuality is punishable by death to accept visa applications directly.

University graduates in Austria quickly find jobs

Austrian university graduates quickly find a job - and receive a good starting salary, according to a study by Statistics Austria and a university consortium led by the University of Vienna.



One-third of graduates from public universities, universities of applied sciences, universities of teacher education and private universities take up their first job before graduation, and only two percent are unemployed two years after graduation.

The median job search time for those who find a job within two years is less than two months. Things move particularly quickly in the field of IT, with 55 percent entering the workforce before graduation.

"The degree also pays off financially," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. Three years after graduation, the median gross monthly income is €3,400 (adjusted for inflation) - after ten years, it is €4,600.

The income increases significantly with the degree level, from a median of around €3,000 for a bachelor's degree to €3,600 for a master's or diploma degree and finally to €4,400 for a doctorate or PhD.

Vienna's U2 metro line hit by a one-year delay

The City of Vienna's Wiener Linien has confirmed a one-year delay in reopening important metro stations in the city centre of the Austrian capital.

The section of the U2 line between Rathaus and Karlsplatz, which was supposed to reopen in the fall of 2023, will now be ready only by September 2024, according to Wiener Linien.

Heavy rainfall in the coming days

According to the weather forecast, Austria will experience heavy rainfall over the weekend, with wintry conditions in the mountains.

Dense clouds will bring persistent rain, sometimes heavy, especially in the north and east on Friday, with snowfall expected below 500 meters. On Saturday, there will be cloudy skies with rain in the northeast and quick showers in the afternoon throughout the country. The snow line will rise to around 1,000 to 1,400 meters during the day.

Sunday will likely remain cloudy and rainy, with rain expected from the west and southeast and the snow line between 1,100 and 1,700 meters above sea level.

