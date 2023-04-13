Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Train services disrupted throughout eastern Austria

Austrian Railways is dealing with a significant disruption on Thursday morning. According to a statement from the company ÖBB, no train service is possible throughout eastern Austria. The reason is said to be a technical malfunction.

+++STRECKENINFO+++

Derzeit ist im gesamten Osten Österreichs kein Zugverkehr möglich.

Grund dafür ist eine technische Störung. Updates folgen hier!#ÖBBStreckeninfo — ÖBB (@unsereOEBB) April 13, 2023

A spokesman for ÖBB said that there was a signal box malfunction in Vienna. However, he was unable to provide information about which trains and which regions were exactly affected by the disruption. Nor could he say how long the disruption would last.

However, the spokesman assured that "experience shows that it can be quickly resolved by restarting the system."

Austrian elections: Who will be the Social Democratic Party’s chancellor candidate?

Three politicians are running to lead one of Austria's biggest parties: Rendi-Wagner, Doskozil, and Babler. Who are they and what are their chances?

Austria looking to buy military jets

Austria is reportedly in negotiations with Brazilian planemaker Embraer at the LAAD defence and security fair, with the aim of purchasing four or five KC-390 military cargo aircraft, according to a Reuters report.

The purchase would be in line with Austria's announcements on military strategy, increasing its defence budget, as The Local reported.

E-Control now advises tariff comparisons

Because of lower wholesale energy prices, an expert from E-Control now advises people to compare electricity and gas suppliers again and, if possible, to switch tariffs, the ORF broadcaster reported.

After an announcement on Wednesday regarding a price discount for Fernwärme Wien customers, Wien Energie is also planning a discount for its electricity and gas customers, totalling €80 million. Details of the discount are expected to be available before the summer.

According to Johannes Mayer, an energy expert at E-Control, this discount is made possible due to the significant decline in wholesale prices over the past three months.

Last year saw high gas and electricity prices due to increased European demand. Still, he explained that the current situation is different, with ample gas supply and lower prices due to decreased demand, resulting in reduced household costs.

According to the expert's advice, it is now possible to compare prices between providers once again, as prices have become more favourable over the past three months. However, he advises people to be careful and not rush into deals but notes that it may be a good time to compare offers, select a provider, and lock in a new contract, as prices are expected to become less favourable soon.

