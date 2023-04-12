Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria is the worst EU country when it comes to the labour shortage

Despite the increase in unemployed people during the Covid pandemic, Austria now faces an opposite challenge: increased labour shortage in various sectors, as The Local has been reporting.

Although the economy has hardly grown recently, there are currently still almost 113,000 vacancies registered with the AMS. Whether industrial companies, bakers, supermarket chains or car repair shops: Everywhere you look, you see the signs stating that employees are wanted, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

There are several reasons for the shortage and three main ones. First, the developing economy needs more workers. However, many people no longer want to work full-time, so even as more enter the job market, there is still a demand for workers. Finally, many baby boomers are now retiring.

According to a Neos-Lab evaluation of EU statistics figures, the situation in Austria is among the worst in the European Union. In assessing the proportion of vacancies concerning the number of workers in the private sector, Austria ranks high, with 5.4 percent, the same as Belgium.

"The labour shortage affects us all," says Neos economic and social spokesman Gerald Loacker on the development. Whether in the health care sector, in elementary education, in production or in gastronomy: If there is a lack of employees, this not only has a negative impact on the quality of services but also harms the economy, he explained.

Last Generation again blocks traffic in Graz

After the climate protection group Last Generation blocked streets around the opera in Graz on Tuesday, the protest will continue Wednesday morning in the Styrian capital.

According to a press release, the climate activists targeted the "Grabenstraße and Burgring to reiterate their demands for the simplest protective measures" in climate protection.

Around 25 people, including representatives from the arts, culture and architecture, are once again calling on the Graz city government to "get behind the demands for 100 km/h on the highways and a stop to new oil and gas drilling," the Last Generation release stated.



Meanwhile, the Styrian police announced on Twitter that two unannounced demonstration marches were underway in Graz. Detours are to be set up if necessary, the authorities said.

Post official intercepted Klimabonus vouchers

Some people in Lower Austria have not received their Klimabonus vouchers - the government payout amounting to €500 per person to cushion rising inflation in Austria. The responsible is, allegedly, a messenger who intercepted about 23 letters containing the vouchers, the broadcaster ORF reported.

The Croatian man worked for an external delivery company of the post office. He drove between Vienna and the municipality of Einsiedl (district of Tulln) from one delivery base to another, according to the public prosecutor's office in St. Pölten.

During several trips, the man had taken a total of 23 RSA letters with climate bonus vouchers in them, according to the prosecution's accusation. The letters had never arrived at the rightful recipients. Charges have now been brought against the driver on suspicion of breach of trust. The trial date at the Regional Court in St. Pölten has not yet been set.

The daily newspaper Kurier also recently reported on a similar case. A letter carrier in the Mostviertel region allegedly failed to deliver a dozen climate bonus vouchers to their rightful owners. The 29-year-old Austrian had hidden the RSA letters in a safe, according to the accusation of the public prosecutor's office in St. Pölten.

In addition, the man allegedly forged the signatures of the recipients and thus cheated the rightful owners out of the payment of the bonuses. According to the St. Pölten Regional Court, the 29-year-old defendant will be tried for abuse of official authority on April 17th.

Vienna will 'soon' reach two million residents

Vienna could reach the two-million mark earlier than expected - as early as this year and not just in 2027 as the city grew faster last year than in decades.

This is mainly due to immigration, particularly from people who fled the war in Ukraine. Four out of ten people living in Vienna were not born in Austria.



"In 2022, Vienna will have grown by about 50,000 people due to immigration. Half of this is due to immigration from Ukraine," Ramon Bauer, head of Vienna's provincial statistics, told Wien Heute. A quarter of the growth is also due to immigrants from the countries from which many refugees also came in 2015 - primarily Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran.

Vienna once had more than two million inhabitants, as the 1910 census counted 2.08 million residents in the Austrian capital.

As of January 1, 2023, 1,982,000 people lived in the city. However, according to current figures, 18,000 people are missing to reach the two-million mark.

The situation in Ukraine makes forecasting difficult because it is unclear whether people will stay in Vienna, go back, or more will come. In any case, it is clear that the influx is making the capital a young city.

"Regarding average age, we're just over 41 right now. All the other federal states are older. Vienna's strongest age group is primarily the 20 to 40 generation. This is mainly due to immigration," says Bauer.

