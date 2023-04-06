Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria's resources 'used up' for this year

Today is "Erdüberlastungstag", or "Earth overshoot day". After only three months of 2023, humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services would have exceeded what Earth can regenerate in that year if everyone consumed as much as people in Austria, according to Greenpeace.

In concrete terms, the date means that if resource consumption worldwide were as high as in Austria, the Earth's annual biocapacity would be used up on the calculated day. Experts from the Global Footprint Network calculate each country's annual Earth Overshoot Day.

"No industrial enterprise, inn or farm can be successful if it has already spent its entire annual budget by the beginning of April. But that's exactly what Austria is doing, living at the expense of our future," Lisa Panhuber, spokeswoman for Greenpeace, said.

The earliest "Earth Overshoot Day" was again this year in the Arab Emirate of Qatar on February 10, while the latest Earth Overshoot Day is in the West African nation of Benin.

Everything you need to know about Easter travel in Austria

Easter is a great time to travel in and around Austria, as the weather is usually mild, flowers are blooming, and there are many attractions. However, it may also be a busy time so you can expect plenty of traffic on the Austrian highways.

The good news is that, unlike other European countries, strikes are not very common in Austria, and no major strikes affect travelling over the holidays.

However, there are still some things you should know before exploring Austria this Easter holiday.

Warning of 'crash' in the healthcare sector

Experts have warned the Austrian healthcare system is at risk of crashing if detailed and large-scale reforms are not implemented promptly.

The demographic shift caused by the ageing of the baby boomer generation, coupled with the recent Covid-19 pandemic, has led to severe bottlenecks, staffing issues, and structural challenges, according to the Praevenire Health Initiative Yearbook in Vienna.

One specific area of concern is child and adolescent psychiatric care, which has seen a tripling of patients needing following suicide attempts, compared to before the pandemic, according to Paul Plener, head of the Vienna University Hospital for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

To address these challenges, the healthcare system needs to expand outpatient psychiatric care, offer more psychotherapy services for children and adolescents covered by health insurers, and double the number of inpatient beds in child and adolescent psychiatry to meet "European standards" in Austria.

After 20 years, Votivkirche in Vienna will be fully visible

Vienna's Votivkirche, a neo-gothic church in the first district, is certainly one of its most beautiful constructions. It was built as a "thank-you gift" (Votivgabe, hence the name) for the failure of the assassination attempt on Emperor Franz Joseph I in February 1853. Construction work began in 1856, and the church was consecrated on April 24, 1879 - and had never been thoroughly renovated since.

However, since renovation works started in the early 2000s, scaffolding has partially blocked it.

For the first time in over 20 years, a clear view of the church will be possible as the work on the facade has been completed.

