Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria to announce new security strategy

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) want to draw up a new security strategy, they announced on broadcaster ORF's ZiB on Tuesday.

Austrian experts have long called for an adaptation of the ten-year-old security doctrine. Now, due to the Russian war against Ukraine, the ÖVP-Green coalition wants to tackle this. The new security strategy is to be approved by parliament before the end of this legislative period, the chancellor said.

Nehammer and Kogler reassured that Austrian neutrality would continue to be an essential part of its security doctrine in the future and that it raises the country's role as an international "mediator".

The new security strategy will have to deal with the fact that the "threat situation" has become "more hybrid and diverse", according to the chancellor. He explained that the doctrine would have to involve strategic national defence but also economic resilience.

For the Green vice-chancellor, the energy and economic transformation issue, particularly concerning raw materials and energy markets, has become even more critical.

Driving in Austria: The most common ‘excuses’ people give for not having a vignette

Austria has some excellent roads and highways, but they come at a cost: you need to pay the toll by purchasing a vignette. Here's a look at why you shouldn't skip it (and the excuses drivers give to try and get away with not having one).

Ukrainian students exempt from winter semester tuition fees

Ukrainian students at public universities and teacher training colleges (PH) will not have to pay tuition fees in the winter semester 2023/24, as the benefit has been extended, according to Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP).

The universities and colleges of education will receive the resulting shortfall of €1.8 million from the Ministry of Education.

Currently, about 2600 Ukrainians study at 22 public universities or 14 universities of teacher education in Austria. As third-country nationals, they would normally have to pay €726.72 per semester, twice the tuition fee charged for EU citizens. However, with the beginning of the war in Ukraine, this obligation to pay tuition fees was abolished.

"For more than a year, there has been war in Ukraine, which has caused untold suffering for the Ukrainian people," Polaschek said. "This also affects Ukrainian students in Austria, whom we will continue to relieve financially. This should continue to be done unbureaucratically and directly."

Apricot farmers fight against frost with ovens

The severe frost coming over Austria this week has caused fear among farmers, especially apricot farmers, who are concerned about their season's production. In Wachau, for example, several of them have attempted to save the blossoms and the fruits using heating barrels, ORF reported.

So far, there has still been no significant damage, but the producers are concerned.

"Outside the apricot garden, we have minus four degrees, here minus two degrees. That's what the fruits can withstand now at this stage", said farmer Franz Reisinger, who has set up several metal barrels with burning fires in his garden.

The metal barrels are filled with logs and pellets, acting like tile stoves. "They give off radiant heat that reaches 3.5 to five meters. This protects the small fruits and flowers from hypothermia and freezing," explained the apricot grower.

