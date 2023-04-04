Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria to improve "mother-child-passport"

Since 1974, every pregnant woman in Austria has received a mother-child passport (the Mutter-Kind-Pass). The examinations enable early detection and timely treatment of diseases in mothers and children. By 2026, this important screening tool will now be significantly expanded and digitised, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

A name change to the "electronic parent-child passport" will accompany this.

"The parent-child passport is our most important preventive care tool for pregnant women, babies and young children. Many diseases are treated in time; deaths are prevented. It is crucial that the examinations and consultations are available to everyone free of charge.", said Health Minister Johannes Rauch.

In the coming years, various additional services will be added to the preventive care program: psychosocial counselling at the beginning of pregnancy and a second, voluntary midwife consultation before birth are planned.

An additional hearing screening for newborns, an additional ultrasound and supplementary laboratory tests can also be claimed following professional recommendations.

In addition, a nutrition and health counselling service for pregnant women, nursing mothers or young parents and a parenting counselling service will expand the range of services. For example, questions about the compatibility of employment and childcare, the division of parental leave or the effects of part-time work on pensions can be clarified.

The basis for this is provided by the Parent-Child Passport Act, which has now been submitted for review. The Ministry said a resolution in the National Council is planned for June.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s Mutter-Kind-Pass and how is it changing?

Advertisement

Everything that's happening in Vienna in April 2023

From bonuses to festivals and Easter markets, we've gathered together the big events and changes in Vienna in April 2023 that are relevant for foreign residents.

Attempts to find missing American woman renewed

There could be a new lead to the 22-year-old American woman who has been missing for over two weeks in the district of Gmunden, Upper Austria. Now there is to be a new attempt to find the young woman, broadcaster ORF reported. On Wednesday, the Traunstein region will be searched for her again.

After a first extensive but unsuccessful search operation a few days ago, there was again a homing signal from the cell phone of the young American woman, according to the district chief of Gmunden, Alois Lanz. This time it has come from the area around the Traunstein and thus about 20 kilometres further south.

About two weeks ago, the 22-year-old disappeared. According to witnesses, she was staying in Scharnstein and wanted to go on a hike from which she did not return.

In Laakirchen, there was then a large search operation because she had logged her cell phone there last. This search was called off without success but would resume if new clues were found.

42 percent in Austria want more climate protection measures

A new survey commissioned by Der Standard shows a division in Austrian society when it comes to climate action. While 42 percent in Austria want more climate protection measures, 20 percent of Austrian voters say the country is doing "too much" to combat climate change.

Thirty-one percent of the 800 respondents say that the measures taken so far are roughly in line with their expectations, while seven percent are undecided.

Market Institute Director David Pfarrhofer recognises clear patterns: "Women are traditionally more sensitive to environmental issues; they demand climate measures more than men. The same applies to young people, especially those still in education. Among them, only one in twelve believes climate protection would go too far; among retirees, one in four does."

People with higher education also tend to believe more climate action is necessary. However, the research did not confirm a widespread view that pessimists demand more climate measures.

Advertisement

"In fact, it is precisely those people who are generally optimistic who call for more climate protection. And not those with negative expectations for the future", said Pfarrhofer.

The attitude of different party constituencies to climate protection is also striking: voters for the chancellor's party, the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), think climate policy in its current form is correct. However, in the far-right FPÖ constituency, every second person believes that the climate measures taken at this point go too far.

There is a solid majority in favour of stricter climate protection in each of the other voter groups (SPÖ, Neos, Grüne, and Bierpartei).

READ ALSO: Is Austria doing enough to protect children from the climate crisis?

Advertisement

Austrian prosecutors to audit all advertisements placed by the Ministry of Finance

After the execution of house searches and the discovery of evidence concerning the newspapers "Heute" and "Krone", the investigating Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) has taken further action, broadcaster Ö1 and newspaper Der Standard have reported.

Specifically, requests for legal assistance have been sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice, asking that they provide all data, files, and correspondence pertaining related to advertising and marketing. These requests cover 2015 to 2022 and apply to all media.

Following remarks and statements made by former Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption have been reignited, as The Local reported.

READ MORE: Austrian prosecutors to audit all advertisements placed by the Ministry of Finance

Increased risk of accidents over the Easter weekend

The Easter weekend is once again a busy time on Austria's roads. Unfortunately, the risk of accidents is correspondingly higher, as ÖAMTC and the Red Cross warned.

"The most frequent causes of accidents in recent years are inattention/distraction and inappropriate speed. Driving errors in combination with insufficient safety distance often lead to serious accidents," said ÖAMTC traffic engineer David Nosé on Tuesday.

Everyone should be on the road with increased attention to preventing this from happening in the first place. If you're on a motorcycle, you should take things slowly at the beginning of the season.

Nosé said: "Drivers have to be prepared for a higher number of cyclists and motorcyclists and should therefore drive with foresight. In addition, road users tend to overestimate themselves and make rash driving actions, especially at the beginning of the season."

READ ALSO: Reader question: Do I need an international permit to drive in Austria?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].