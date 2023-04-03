Strikes in Austria averted: Austrian Airlines workers and company agree on salaries

Advertisement

Austrian Airlines (AUA) has reached an agreement with the Vida trade union on a new collective agreement (KV) for flight staff, thus averting the threat of industrial action, according to a company press release.

There were no further details on the specifics of the agreements, but the company said the deal would avoid any further strike actions or workers' meetings. The union confirmed the agreement when asked by Austrian press agency APA.

With the consensus reached "travel over Easter is secured", Austrian Airlines wrote.

Salary disputes

Last week, Austrian Airlines flight crew decided to reject the company’s latest offer in the collective bargaining negotiations, saying that could lead to a strike on Good Friday if a deal is not reached soon.

“The 1,200 employees participating in the works meeting unanimously rejected the offer of the Austrian Airlines (AUA) management and instructed the works council and the union to conduct further negotiations until Maundy Thursday,” Vida spokeswoman Yvonne Heuber said at the time.

Workers and companies had been discussing wage readjustments as inflation continues to be high in Austria.

Ten negotiations had been unsuccessful before the deal was reached. AUA said it was offering its employees an average 12.3 percent salary increase, representing the highest settlement in Austria, said Günther Ofner, who represents the professional aviation group in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. However, the union claimed that the company has only offered to compensate for last year's inflation (8.6 percent).