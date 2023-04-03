Everything that's happening in Vienna in April 2023

Advertisement

Vienna energy bonus

Starting in April, a total of 650,000 Viennese households will benefit from the new Vienna Energy Bonus of up to €200. The amount will be automatically transferred to the accounts registered with the Stadt Wien.

Additionally, the federal government’s housing aid of approximately €200 per eligible household could be paid from early April.

Parties, holidays and events

Schönbrunn Easter Market (March 25th – 11th April)



Easter markets are held across Austria annually, and one of the most charming takes place at Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace.



Stalls at this family-friendly market sell arts, crafts and regional food, and photos can be taken with giant Easter eggs.

The market in Schönbrunn is the most famous, but certainly not the only one: Am Hof and Freyung are also excellent options.

Easter Monday (April 10th)

The Monday after Easter is an official bank holiday in Austria, so shops and stores will be closed (supermarkets including - and they were closed on Sunday too, so be prepared).

Good Friday (Friday, April 7th in 2023) isn’t a public holiday in Austria, but many employers still give their workers the day off without needing annual leave. If that applies to you, you can book time off from April 3rd to get nine days off in a row with four requested yearly leave days.



Viennese Song Festival (April 13th to May 11th)

Viennese music enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming Wean Hean festival, which will be held from April 13 to May 11, 2023. The festival will showcase the traditional songs of Vienna, featuring their history and the people behind them. In addition, attendees can enjoy various authentic and contemporary Viennese music while interacting with other genre fans.

The festival will also host other events in different locations throughout Vienna, with a detailed program on the official website.

Raritätenbörse 2023 (April 14th to April 16th)

Vienna's annual plant and flower fair is the most significant event of its kind in the city. Whether you are searching for exquisite flowers to adorn your home or are simply keen to experience the stunning diversity of spring's floral offerings, the fair is a must-visit destination for all plant enthusiasts.

Scheduled to take place in April, the botanical gardens Vienna will host the much-anticipated rare plants market, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with many passionate plant vendors who will showcase and sell their exotic and rare flora.

The event costs € 6.50 a day to attend, and guests will have the chance to engage with like-minded individuals while browsing through an assortment of beautiful and unusual plant and flower specimens.

You can check out more HERE.

Bike Festival (April 15th and 16th)

The Bike Festival Vienna is definitely a great event for cycling enthusiasts! With a bicycle fair, an e-bike test course, and a bicycle flea market, there is something for everyone. In addition, the bicycle children's world will surely be a hit with families, and the dirt battle competition sounds exciting to watch.

It's a fantastic event promoting sustainable transportation and encouraging people to get out and ride their bikes.

Vienna City Marathon (April 23rd)

The highly anticipated annual Vienna City Marathon is fast approaching and scheduled to take place on the 23rd of April. This year's event promises to be even more exciting than previous years, with people from all over the world participating in the run or cheering on the runners from the sidelines. In addition to the full marathon, there is also a half marathon, which spans 21km.

Registration is closed for most runs, but you can check out more HERE. The marathon route covers some of the city's most beautiful and scenic locations and offers a unique opportunity to appreciate Vienna's culture and beauty.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun day out, the Vienna City Marathon is an event not to be missed.