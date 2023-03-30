Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Vienna to give discount on district heating

The City of Vienna has announced a discount for district heating customers, which will be financed with the annual profits of Wien Energie, broadcaster ORF reported.

Everyone who is connected to the district heating system will get the same discount. However, Finance City Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) said the amount of savings per household had not been calculated yet.

It is also unclear whether the discount will be granted on the annual statement or whether the current advance payments will be reduced.

Six things you need to know about salaries in Austria

Austria is a great country to live and work in, and the government is currently looking for skilled workers in most sectors. Here's what you need to know about wages in Austria before working here.

Investigation against owner of testing company Lead Horizon

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation against an owner of Lead Horizon, the supplier of Covid test kits in Austria. Judith Ziska, a spokeswoman for the authority, confirmed to APA a report by the ORF program Zeit im Bild.

He is accused of breach of trust and falsifying documents and evidence. In addition, investigations are being conducted into violating the Association Responsibility Act.

According to ORF, the investigation is based on a statement submitted to the prosecuting authority by one of Lead Horizon's founders, Christoph Steininger. The unnamed suspect is said to have taken money from the company, damaging other owners and the business.

Advertisement

Vienna to offer free German courses for 8,000 schoolchildren in summer

In addition to leisure activities such as the "Summer City Camps", the City of Vienna now also wants to expand learning opportunities during the summer vacations and reach children with poor German skills in particular.

This will be done with the new "Vienna Summer Learning" learning package, which Education City Councilor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) presented on Wednesday. Two-week free German courses for elementary and middle school children will be held at various school locations in the districts in July and August.

In addition to these German courses run by Interface Vienna, Vienna's adult education centres also offer summer learning stations. These would be open to all schoolchildren from elementary, middle and lower secondary schoolchildren and offer Mathematics, German and English classes. Registration for both courses starts on May 2.

Advertisement

Austria to suspend phased adjustment of pensions due to high inflation

Inflation in Austria continues at a high level, reaching double digits and eating away at people’s salaries and pensions.

Because of that, the federal government announced they have decided to postpone the phased adjustment of pensions, which would mean lower payments for those retiring later in the year.

“We have the motto ‘help for everyone who really needs it’,” Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said. But, he added: “In times of high inflation, that, of course, also includes male and female pensioners."

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].