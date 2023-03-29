Five lesser-known tourist spots in Austria that you should visit

Advertisement

Schmetterlinghaus

Vienna’s Butterfly House occupies two levels of the Hofburg Palace. Just a short trip away from the city’s famous opera house, this greenhouse offers a different kind of music: the sound of 400 butterflies flying through their lush tropical environment while small waterfalls trickle in the background. Watching the butterflies can be relaxing on its own, but you can even get an even closer look by holding out an outstretched finger and allowing them to land on your hand.

Lost Garden of Schloss Schönbrunn

The Irrgarten (Lost Garden) on the grounds of the glamorous Schönbrunn Palace is often overlooked in favour of the castle’s interior splendour. But this maze, which was rebuilt in 1999 according to the original design from 1686, can be a fun and challenging way to explore the park surrounding the former Habsburg palace.

Schloss Schönbrunn in Vienna. Look out for the 'lost garden' maze. Photo by Philipp Deus on Unsplash

Porgy and Bess Jazz Club:

Vienna is famous for its classical music, with the likes of Mozart and Beethoven once calling the city home. But that is not the only music on offer in the city: if you spend an evening at Porgy and Bess in the city centre, you will be sure to catch some excellent jazz music. This weekend’s performers include two trios: Michael Wolff, Francois Moutin, and Jeff Bordeaux take the stage on Saturday while Sven Regener, Richard Pappik, and Ekki Busch will perform on Sunday.

Setagaya Park

Tucked away in the north of the city centre in the Döbling district, this garden designed by Japanese landscape architect Ken Nakajima in 1992 brings elements of a traditional Japanese landscape to the city. Cherry and maple trees, densely planted gardens, and many streams, ponds, and fountains create a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere to spend the morning or afternoon. You can also grab a bite to eat at the teahouse in the park. With spring upon us, now is a particularly great time to visit as the weather warms up and the flowers begin to bloom.

accidental "how it started/how it's going" - setagaya park, vienna. pic.twitter.com/RAs7TG0RK3 — trishes jackson (@nuTrishes) April 4, 2021

Brunnenmarkt

Finally, you can’t go wrong by exploring some of Vienna’s outdoor markets, which can fly under the radar given there is so much else to see. Pay a visit to the Brunnenmarkt in the Ottakring district. It is Vienna's biggest street market, featuring 170 stalls that stretch 948 meters, where you can grab food and search for clothes, household items, toys, and more. The market is also considered the city’s most diverse: you can get fresh fruits and vegetables, munch on Austrian or Turkish street food, or enjoy a meal at the nearby Turkish, Vietnamese, and Mediterranean restaurants.