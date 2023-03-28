Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austrian Airlines cancels more than 100 flights

There will be numerous flight cancellations on Tuesday as Austrian Airlines (AUA) staff gather for workers' meetings.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m., but the end was left open by the trade union vida on Monday. Passengers are asked to check the flight status on the website.

AUA representatives stressed that the flight schedule would have to be adjusted due to the meeting. "On the company side, every effort is being made to minimise any impact," a spokeswoman said. The airline cancelled more than 100 flights Monday and asked its passengers to check its website for the latest status.

Workers and companies have been discussing wage readjustments as inflation continues to be high in Austria.

Ten negotiations have so far been unsuccessful. AUA is offering its employees an average 12.3 percent salary increase, representing the highest settlement in Austria, said Günther Ofner, who represents the professional aviation group in the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. He, therefore, had little understanding for the union's "not exactly constructive approach."

"Austrians deserve a relaxed start to the Easter holidays. No one in the country will understand why vida and the works council are blocking such a fair offer," Ofner said in a statement.

Students want changes to the Matura exam

Student representatives are once again calling for changes to the Matura, the "university readiness" exam that takes place after Austrian pupils finish school and allows them to move onto the university level.

Among other things, the oral maturity examination should only be voluntary, as in 2019/20 and 2020/21, students ask.

In addition, the exam material is to be restricted, and the working time for the examinations is to be extended again, according to an open letter. However, the Ministry of Education has no current plans to change the exam format.

Parents charged with murder of baby

After the death of a baby in October, the boy's parents were charged with murder and continuing violence, broadcaster ORF reported. Prosecutors see the 20-year-old mother as the direct perpetrator and the 25-year-old father as a contributor by omission.

The public prosecutor's office requested that the mother be placed in a forensic therapeutic centre. A court-certified neuropsychiatrist had diagnosed a severe mental disorder in the young woman. However, the examination revealed no evidence of a mental illness in the case of the 25-year-old, who already had custody of two minor children at the time.

After the autopsy of the seven-week-old baby, forensic experts concluded that the boy had been shaken seven to ten times and slapped. According to the prosecutor's office, the baby had already been subjected to violence by the mother over a longer period.

The woman is accused of abusing her child in September and October by choking, shaking and hitting him in the face. As a result, the baby suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen. Because of that, the 20-year-old was charged not only with murder but also with continued violence.

Because her boyfriend at the time had noticed the acts but had not taken any action to protect his son, he is considered to be a contributory offender.

Traffic jams expected in Vienna due to climate protests

Due to the "Stop the gas lobby" demonstration from 6:45 pm to about 8:30 pm on Tuesday, road users in Vienna must expect temporary closures of the Ring and Franz-Josefs-Kai.

The route runs from St. Stephen's Square in Vienna via Rotenturm - Franz-Josefs-Kai - Julius-Raab-Platz - Ringstraße to Schwarzenbergplatz - Lothringerstraße to Karlsplatz. A thousand participants are expected.

The ÖAMTC experts recommend using the city highways (A23, A22) or the Gürtel. Traffic jams and lost time should be planned for on the Ring, Franz-Josefs-Kai, Roßauer Lände, Untere and Obere Donaustraße, Praterstraße, Zweierlinie in both directions, Vordere Zollamtsstraße, Rechte and Linke Wienzeile and the areas around Karlsplatz and Schwarzenbergplatz.

The ÖAMTC recommends arriving in downtown Vienna by subway.

