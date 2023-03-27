Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Germany strikes affect Austrian travellers

Germany's unprecedented strike on Monday affected the country's rail services, public transport, many airports, waterways, ports and highways - and has disrupted travel to and from Austria.

Long-distance services are at a complete standstill, and DB Regio, responsible for regional services, has also suspended most trains. In some German states, the strike also affects air traffic and local public transport, extending beyond Germany into Austria.

Those who cannot postpone their journey - such as switching to the rail replacement service set up via the Deutsche Eck - need to be patient as all train connections are affected. A shuttle service has been set up every two hours, but journeys may take up to three hours longer.

On Monday, 54 of 91 scheduled flights between Vienna and Munich and Frankfurt, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne were cancelled, as well as flights between Salzburg and Frankfurt and Cologne, and all three flights between Innsbruck and Frankfurt and two round-trip flights each between Linz and Frankfurt.

Everything that changes in Austria in April 2023

From more expensive rents and bills and new aids and subsidies to holidays and elections, here are the most important changes in life in Austria in April 2023

Survey shows a clear rejection of FPÖ participation in government

It is considered a democratic custom that the strongest party in each election can lay claim to the leadership of the next government.

Usually, that's how the electorate sees it, as the current survey conducted by the Linz-based Market Institute on behalf of Der Standard shows. However, when it comes to the far-right FPÖ, this does not apply.

Austrian citizens eligible to vote were asked what they thought about the election results in Lower Austria. There, Johanna Mikl-Leitner of centre-right ÖVP will remain governor with the FPÖ as a junior coalition party. Only ten percent thought that was a good development, 25 percent found it was rather good, but one-third of respondents felt that it was rather or definitely bad.

Market election researcher David Pfarrhofer, taking a closer look at the data, said: "The broad campaign against FPÖ government participation in Lower Austria has had an impact far into the ÖVP."

"Even among ÖVP party leaders nationwide, six out of ten are against their party's cooperation with the FPÖ in Lower Austria. Among SPÖ supporters, it's seven out of ten, and among Green and Neos pretenders, eight to nine out of ten.

Woman must pay back child benefit because of wrong email address

A woman lost her right to child benefits because she sent a message intended for the Social Security Agency to the wrong email address. According to a report in the Presse newspaper, this was decided by the Austrian Supreme Court.

The address to which the woman should have sent the data of her third child would have been "[email protected]". However, the mother sent the proof to "[email protected]". The Social Insurance Institution for the Self-Employed found that the mother had not provided evidence of the second to fifth mother-child examinations.

After the email was sent, she tried twice to reach the social insurance agency by telephone but couldn't reach anyone. Instead, she received a notice from the Social Insurance Institution stating she had to pay back €1,300 in childcare benefits.

It remained open whether a social security employee had given her an incorrect email address or the mother had misunderstood. In addition, it was not possible to clarify whether an undeliverable message from Social Security had reached the woman, whether it ended up in the spam folder or was deleted.

Protests before gas conference in Vienna

The protests against the European Gas Conference starting Monday in Vienna began over the weekend and continue taking place. After actions on Saturday on the Salztor Bridge and at Schwechat Airport yesterday, there will be demonstrations and sit-in blockades on the Parkring this morning.

The protesters chanted "No more gas, no more oil" and "We are unstoppable" in front of the Marriott Hotel, where the gas conference is held in Vienna's 1st district. The first arrests and detentions occurred shortly after 8:00 am. Around that time, the police announced the dissolution of the sit-in, but a second sit-in was formed at Johannesgasse.

Traffic is diverted, as well as the tram 2 in both directions between Schwedenplatz and Ring, Volkstheater via line 1. In several areas around the city centre, there were traffic jams. The activists speak of 50 participants, and the police are on duty with hundreds of officers, broadcaster ORF reported.

