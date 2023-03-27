Eight unmissable events in Austria in April 2023

Advertisement

Gourmet festival in the Wachau (March 23rd - April 6th), Lower Austria

Those who love good food and wine will fall in love with the Vinaria gourmet festival in the Wachau region. Naturally, there will be a lot of space for the regional white wine, but other grapes and wines can also be tried and bought.

Various wineries in the beautiful region near Vienna are participating in the festival, and you can check out and register for individual events HERE.

Adventure Monkey Mountain (from April 1st), Villach

The "Adventure Monkey Mountain" (Affenberg) is open again for the season as of April 1st, and you can go take the daily guided tours to check out the monkeys living in the wild. Visitors can watch them splashing around, just chilling or events solving puzzles.

You can check out more about Affenberg HERE.

Snowbombing (April 10th – 15th), Tyrol



Snowbombing is an annual winter sports and music festival held in the resort town of Mayerhofen in Tyrol. It’s organised by British live event company Broadwick Live and attracts thousands of people from the UK every year.



Confirmed acts in 2023 include Jamie XX and Groove Armada and festival passes start at £469 (including accommodation). Full event details can be found here.

Schönbrunn Easter Market (March 25th – 11th April), Vienna



Easter markets are held across Austria every year, and of course, the capital would also have its own offerings, particularly at Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace.



Stalls at this family-friendly market sell arts, crafts and regional food, and photos can be taken with giant Easter eggs.

Easter market at Forchtenstein Castle (April 1st and 2nd), Burgenland

Definitely one of the prettiest Easter markets in Austria, the Forchtenstein Castle is worth the visit by itself, an imponent castle in the eastern Burgenland state. On the first weekend of April, the castle is decorated in the Easter spirit. You can discover its historic walls through a guided tour - while also enjoying traditional seasonal culinary delicacies.

Easter market in Traun Castle (April 1st and 2nd), Upper Austria

At the colourful market hustle and bustle on April 1st and 2nd in Traun Castle (Ostermarkt Schloss Traun), guests will be surrounded by Easter and spring. More than 100 artisan exhibitors from Austria and neighbouring countries will present their works on the theme of spring awakening and Easter.

In addition, visitors are offered a varied supporting program with live music and a colourful children's program. The Easter market at Traun Castle invites you to stroll, browse and participate. Spring flowers, giant Easter eggs, colourful egg shells, and much more bring Easter flair to the historic rooms of Traun Castle.

A visit to the Easter market will be a memorable experience for young and old alike!

Salzburg Easter Festival (April 1st - 10th), Salzburg

Salzburg has a world-famous Easter festival with exquisite artistic presentations, especially when it comes to classical music and opera. Every day of the festival, founded in 1967, is full of different events in the province's capital. You can check more information HERE.



Crossing Europe (April 26th – May 1st), Upper Austria



Crossing Europe is a festival dedicated to independent films from across the continent. It takes place in Linz, which is the capital of Upper Austria and a UNESCO City of Media Arts.

Festival passes are on sale from mid-April. More details can be found on the website.