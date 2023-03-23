Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ to vote for new leader

After the governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil, challenged the leadership of Pamela Rendi-Wagner over the centre-left Social Party, the SPÖ praesidium decided to launch a member survey on April 24th to decide on its leader.

The party also decided that other candidates besides Rendi-Wagner and Doskozil would be allowed to participate in the dispute. Economist Nikolaus Kowall, deputy party leader in Vienna's Alsergrund district, has already stated that he wanted to compete for the top spot, as reported.

Other candidates can also present themselves until March 24th, according to the newspaper Der Standard.

The dispute for party leader is fundamental as Austria heads to an election year in 2024. The party leader is traditionally the candidate for the Chancellery and its face in the election race.

Austria's Foreign Minister says Russia will remain 'important'

The foreign minister of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, stated that Russia will always hold significance for Europe. He also argued against targeting Raiffeisen Bank International, the country's second-largest bank, for conducting business with Russia since many other Western companies do the same.

Schallenberg told Reuters that it is "delusional" to believe Russia will disappear and that complete disconnection is possible in all sectors. He also emphasised that Austria may decrease its associations with Russia, but this cannot occur immediately.

"Dostoyevsky and Tchaikovsky remain part of European culture, whether we like it or not. It will continue to be our biggest neighbour. It will stay the second largest nuclear power in the world", he told the newswire.

Trial of suspected terrorist starts in Innsbruck

In Innsbruck, an 18-year-old went on trial on Wednesday on suspicion of incitement to commit terrorist crimes and terrorist organisation crimes, broadcaster ORF reported.

IS propaganda videos on the platform TikTok, calls for killing people of other faiths, in some cases extremely violent videos to instruct terrorist attacks and the oath of allegiance to the Islamic State. It is a long list of charges for which the 18-year-old had to answer at the regional court in Tyrol.

The Austrian citizen is said to have confessed to having "slipped deep" into the scene of the IS terrorist organisation via social media for several months until his arrest last July.

Gas storage levels in 'good starting position'

Austria's gas storage facilities are currently much fuller than they were a year ago, Austrian media reported. In March 2022, around twelve terawatt hours (TWh) of gas were stored; this year, the storage level is much higher at around 64 TWh.

This means that Austria is already at the level of late August/early September 2022, Johannes Mayer of E-Control said. At the same time, gas consumption in 2022 was significantly below that of 2021, with 86.4 TWh of gas consumed in 2022, 9.9 TWh less than in the previous year (2021: 96.3 TWh). Even in the crisis year 2020, consumption was higher at 90.6 TWh.

Electricity consumption also fell year-on-year in 2022. At 64 TWh, consumption in 2022 was 1.9 TWh or 2.8 percent lower than the year before. Savings were exceptionally high in October and November, on the one hand, due to mild weather and, on the other, due to calls to save and high electricity prices.

