Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Red Bull headquarters searched by EU Commission

The EU Commission raided Salzburg-based energy drink manufacturer Red Bull on Monday on suspicion of illegal agreements and breaches of EU antitrust rules, the broadcaster ORF reported. On Tuesday morning, the Commission announced that investigations had been launched against a company active in the energy drink sector in several EU countries.

Red Bull confirmed to APA the search of the company's premises in Salzburg, saying it had received a "visit" from EU officials.

The Commission did not provide many details on the investigations in the press release. However, it did say it is about the possible violation of regulations that prevent restrictive business practices and the potential abuse of a dominant position.

What makes Austria a difficult country for foreign residents to get started?

Austria generally ranks high in quality of living surveys, but it can be complicated for immigrants who move there. What makes Austria complex for new arrivals and how does it compare to its neighbours?

More staff announced for Vienna MA 35

The often criticised, long waiting times at Magistratsabteilung 35 (MA 35) - responsible for immigration and citizenship - are to be shortened. In the future, consultations will occur in groups, and the staff will also be increased, ORF reported.

Starting from April 8th, information and consultation dates for groups of up to 170 participants will take place monthly. In addition, the staff will be increased by about 90 additional employees, the responsible city councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced in a release on Tuesday.

This is intended to speed up the procedures.

The demand for Austrian citizenship has increased enormously since last year. Around 1,300 people per month are interested in an information appointment at MA 35, whereas a year ago, this number was about 600, it said.

The goal, Wiederkehr said, is to make procedures more efficient through these measures and to increase the authority's capacity by 50 percent by fall. "In the long term, however, the citizenship law urgently needs to be modernised and renewed to prevent lengthy procedures," Wiederkehr demanded.

What to watch out for in this year's allergy season

Allergy season has started in Austria and even those who have never felt the need to sneeze during pollen season might be affected by it, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In Austria, birch pollen is expected to be relatively weak this year and then increase again next year, Uwe Berger, head of the Austrian Pollen Warning Service, told the newspaper.

However, not only the number of pollen that is decisive but also their strength, emphasised Barbara Bohle, head of the Institute for Allergy Research at MedUni Vienna. She said that plants are stressed by extreme heat or exhaust fumes, leading to the formation of stress proteins that make pollen more aggressive.



In addition to the heat, thunderstorms can also be tricky. Felix Wantke from the Floridsdorf Allergy Center explained: "Before the thunderstorm, comes the wind, which means the pollen is stirred up, then the rain comes, the pollen grains burst open, and suddenly you have an incredible amount of allergen in the air."

As a result, even people who have never had problems with pollen allergies or asthma could suddenly experience severe symptoms. In addition, allergies could be particularly intense this year because people were better protected from pollen in previous years by wearing masks.

Number of sick days taken rises

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) recorded more than 6 million sick leave cases last year, as the Salzburger Nachrichten reported on Tuesday.

It wasn't just in the hard-to-compare Covid years of 2021 and 2020 that the number of cases was significantly lower, at 4.5 million and 3.9 million, respectively. Even compared to 2018 (5.0 million cases) and 2019 (5.1 million), that was an increase of about 20 percent.

And the trend continues to rise: this year, there were already 1.5 million cases by mid-March.

In recent weeks, ÖGK had already reported high sick leave figures several times due to a stronger flu wave than in the Covid years. However, it is not only the sharp increase in respiratory infections that has caused sick leave to rise; the Covid cases continue to contribute to this.

The data only includes salaried employees insured by ÖGK, but with over 80 percent of all insured persons, this is the vast majority.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].