Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Salzburg prepares for regional elections

On April 23rd, Salzburg will become the third federal state to elect a new state parliament this year.

The starting positions are somewhat different from those in Lower Austria and Carinthia, which may make the election even more unpredictable. Moreover, with the coalition pact between the centre-right ÖVP and the far-right FPÖ in Lower Austria and the upcoming duel for the centre-left SPÖ leadership, the political climate will probably also shape the election political scientist Peter Filzmaier and political analyst Thomas Hofer told ORF.at.

Governor Wilfried Haslauer's ÖVP has governed with the Greens and NEOS since 2018. At that time, the ÖVP achieved 37.8 percent, the SPÖ remained just ahead of the FPÖ (18.8 percent) with 20 percent, the Greens came in at 9.3 and NEOS at 7.3 percent.

SALZBURG | Sonntagsfrage Landtagswahl Peter Hajek/SN



SVP: 33% (-1)

FPÖ: 25% (+10)

SPÖ: 17% (-7)

GRÜNE: 9% (-3)

NEOS: 7% (-1)

KPÖ: 6% (NEU)

WIRS: 2% (NEU)

MFG: 1% (-5)



Änderungen zur letzten Umfrage vom 07. Mai 2022



Verlauf: https://t.co/pKYcbScpUn#ltwSalzburg pic.twitter.com/ACBfZZ4ktS — Österreich Wählt (@Wahlen_AT) March 18, 2023

According to a recent survey by Peter Hajek (Public Opinion Strategies), the ÖVP and SPÖ can expect slight losses. The FPÖ could gain second place, while the Greens and NEOS remain more or less where they are. However, the KPÖ Plus could also make it into the state parliament. But a lot can happen in a month of campaigning, the report added.

Discover Austria: 7 must-see destinations for a spring break

Planning a spring adventure is the best way to blow away the winter cobwebs. And there's no better place to explore than Austria. Here are seven must-see destinations for a spring break in Austria.

Covid expert panel to dissolve

Austria's Covid expert panel, used to issue scientific reports during the pandemic, will be dissolved by the end of the month, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In a press release, the Chancellery said that members of the panel, called GECKO, discussed a chairman proposal to dissolve the all-government Covid crisis coordination and to transfer it to the regular operation of the departments.

"Currently, the legal structures in pandemic management are also being scaled back", the Chancellery said. It added: "The panel recommended by a majority to the Chancellor to formally dissolve Gecko as of March 31st."

Pharmacies mix antibiotics themselves

For months, many medicines have been in short supply in Austria. Increasingly, antibiotics, in particular, are not available in pharmacies, and the situation is currently particularly tense for those looking for antibiotics for children.

Now the first pharmacies in Carinthia are taking the initiative and producing their own antibiotic for children, according to an ORF report.

The Kornblumen pharmacy in Grafenstein offered the first Covid tests in a pharmacy three years ago. Now, pharmacist Gunther Hebein is one of the first pharmacists to produce antibiotics for children himself.

"The production of medicines is one of our very own tasks as pharmacists. We have the authorisation to do it. After the delivery dates for some antibiotics were pushed back again, we now mix them ourselves in the lab after consulting with our doctors", he said.

36,000 runners expected at Vienna City Marathon 2023

This year, significantly more runners are expected at the Vienna City Marathon than in the past two years. The anniversary edition of the Vienna Marathon will take place on April 23rd.

Already about 34,000 people have registered for the Vienna City Marathon 2023, as announced on Monday at a media meeting with organiser Wolfgang Konrad and Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). However, until the start of the Vienna Marathon on April 23rd, the number of runners should still rise to 36,000.

Although this is still below the previous years' figures, it is a significant leap compared to the last two years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 42,000 running enthusiasts were counted. Now the development is going in the right direction again, Ludwig emphasised.

The first talks about a marathon in Vienna took place in 1983, he said, referring to the history of this major sporting event. The premier then happened in 1984, when a total of 794 runners were at the start.

