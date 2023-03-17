Jobs in Austria: City of Vienna seeks 21,000 new employees

Advertisement

Austria's capital Vienna is looking to fill 21,000 positions by 2030, as many workers from older generations retire, and the government will start a major advertising campaign to attract new talent, mayor Michael Ludwig and personnel city councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (both SPÖ) said on Friday.

According to Ludwig, there are "various" possible fields of work. For example, employees are sought in the government's social, technical and digital areas.

Currently, the City of Vienna employs around 67,000 people - not all of them need to be Austrian citizens. Due to the high demand, the capital will organise its own "job fair" for the first time.

On May 23rd, anyone interested in working for the City of Vienna is invited to go to the Vienna City Hall to learn about job prospects, the authorities said in a press release.

Other job fairs

From March 20 to 24th, the Austrian Economic Chambers is also promoting a job and career fair, "Skills Week Austria", its yearly event taking place throughout the country.

There will be a wide range of vocational training activities, events, workshops or talent checks in all provinces, meetings and challenges for young people with "Skills Heroes" - the best young professionals in Austria, Europe and worldwide.

Additionally, educational institutions provide information on career and further training options, schools are dedicated to the topic of career choice and future opportunities, and companies present themselves on open days.

There are more than 70 events throughout Austria and you can find an overview of all activities and the stations of the roadshow HERE.

