Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Centre-left SPÖ to decide on party leadership

The centre-left and federal opposition party SPÖ has decided that it will determine the party's future leadership through a member survey after Burgenland governor Hans Peter Doskozil announced his intention to become chairman.

Currently, the red party is led by Pamela Rendi-Wagner. Doskozil is considered more right-leaning, especially when it comes to asylum policies. There is still no date for the decision, but political scientists expect "two to three weeks" of very public campaigning before summer, according to political scientist Peter Filzmaier.

Some 140,000 SPÖ party members will be entitled to vote, and the result is unpredictable, Filzmaier said.

How long do I have to work in Austria to get unemployment benefits?

Losing your job can be a massive shock on plans and family finances, but in Austria, many people are entitled to several unemployment benefits. Here's what you need to know.

Increased surveillance after information on possible attack in Vienna

Police in the Austrian capital say they have increased presence and surveillance in specific areas after receiving information about a possible terror attack. District forces and special operation forces are surveilling areas near churches and other places of worship.

“The duration of this increased property protection cannot be estimated at this time.”, the police said. The threat warning against religious institutions remains in effect for the time being, police spokesman Markus Dittrich said late on Wednesday.

The police stressed that there was no immediate danger and that there was no reason to panic. However, if there is a concrete danger to the population, they will inform immediately through all available channels.

The attack plans could be directed against institutions of the Syrian Christian diaspora in the Austrian capital, broadcaster ORF reported without citing sources. However, this was not confirmed by the police or the Ministry of Interior.

Salzburg to investigate controversial land sales

After criticism of possibly illegal land sales in recent years, a new Salzburg commission will meet for the first time this Thursday to start investigations.

Approximately 500 cases of apartments, houses and vacant lots are to be looked into. Under new property rules in the province, anyone who buys real estate now has to make a binding declaration that they will use it as their main residence in the future.

Later, "random checks" will be made to see where someone is registered, where children go to school or how much water is consumed, for example.



Plans for a cable car in Vienna

Plans for a cable car in Vienna are back under discussion - albeit only among private contractors only, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The current plan is for a route between Heiligenstadt station and the parking lot on Kahlenberg, but with a detour via Jedlesee and Strebersdorf, then back up to Kahlenberg via the Danube Island. It would take 20 minutes to cover the 5.6-kilometre route in this way and the construction costs would be €70 million.

The managing director of Genial Tourismus- und Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hannes Dejaco, is behind the project. He argues, on the one hand, that Heiligenstadt and Floridsdorf would have a direct connection and, on the other hand, that traffic on the Kahlenberg could be reduced enormously and parking spaces could be cut back.

The City of Vienna does not back the project - so far.

Non-Austrian citizens living in the country must have either a residence registration or a permit, which can take weeks to several months. Can they work while waiting?

