Terror threat in Vienna: Syrian communities said to be targeted

Amanda Previdelli
Amanda Previdelli - [email protected] • 16 Mar, 2023 Updated Thu 16 Mar 2023 15:41 CEST
Austrian police cars (Photo by Armin Ademović on Unsplash)

Austrian police have released few details on the terror threat alert but confirmed that the threat level is still considered elevated, particularly concerning Syrian institutions.

Vienna police have confirmed that the terror threat is still considered to be elevated in the Austrian capital. 

In particular, due to the anniversary of the civil war in Syria, the authorities consider that primarily Syrian communities and institutions are threatened, according to a short statement on Twitter. The preventive measures ordered by the Vienna Regional Police Directorate will therefore remain in place for the time being.

 

"As soon as the respective assessments indicate an easing of the situation, we will be able to reduce our security measures", the police said.

On Wednesday, Vienna authorities announced its Directorate for State Security & Intelligence received information that an "Islamist-motivated attack" was planned in Vienna and decided to increase surveillance and guards in specific points in the capital, as The Local reported.

In a short post on Twitter, the police said that, because of that, uniformed police forces are visible in public space, consisting of district forces and special opration forces WEGA and EKO Cobra.

"The duration of this increased property protection cannot be estimated at this time.", the police said. 

It added: "If there is a specific danger to the population at a specific location, the LPD Vienna will immediately issue a warning via all available channels.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) did not provide any information on the threat situation in Vienna on Thursday morning when asked during a media appointment when he visited the Cybercrime Competence Center of the Federal Criminal Police Office. Instead, he referred to the communication by the provincial police directorate, broadcaster ORF reported.

