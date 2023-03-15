Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ divided on leadership debate

Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil announced on Tuesday that he wants to become SPÖ leader after weeks of public conflicts with SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner.

"I have therefore decided, after consulting with my friends in the SPÖ Burgenland, to apply for the party chairmanship of the SPÖ with our program, our contents and a broad team, which I will present later," Doskozil announced. He wants to propose a "members" vote during the SPÖ federal praesidium to be held on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Doskozil left open whether he would remain governor of Burgenland as a possible federal party chairman. "Now it is about the party chairmanship", he said to the APA.

In an initial reaction, the SPÖ federal party headquarters did not appear unsettled: "This was to be expected. Now the cards are on the table," they said in response to an APA inquiry. "Majorities will decide on the further course of action, as is usual in a democratic party", the statement said.

Rendi-Wagner, who has chaired the party since 2018, warned against a "shift to the right" in her party. Doskozil is known for stricter stances on specific issues, particularly asylum policies.

Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Vienna

Austria might not be the first place that comes to mind when people think of celebrating St Patrick's Day, but the capital has plenty of cool places and activities on March 17th.

Vorarlberg increases subsidies for 24-hour care

Starting in April, the state of Vorarlberg is increasing funding for 24-hour care and capacity for outpatient gerontological care, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

"This is necessary on the one hand, given demographic development, and on the other hand concerning inflation", announced Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and State Councilor Katharina Wiesflecker (Grüne) on Tuesday after the government meeting.

Due to the increased pensions, the income limits will also be raised. The subsidy rates will be increased from €300 to €330 per caregiver, and the income limits will rise from €1,600 to €1,750 for single persons and from €1,900 to €2,050 for couples.

Gas storage facilities still 66 percent full

Austria's gas storage facilities are currently still a good 66 percent full and contain enough gas for a consumption of 64 terawatt hours (TWh)., E-Control board member Wolfgang Urbantschitsch said.

This level is significantly higher than a year ago when it was below 20 percent, he said. Urbantschitsch expects the low to settle at around 55 TWh by the end of the heating season.

Lower Austria facilitates the shooting of wolves

On Tuesday, the Lower Austrian provincial government passed a new wolf ordinance, ORF reported. The new law was prompted by the fact that there have recently been repeated isolated sheep kills in the Waldviertel region.

The reform brings more herd protection measures but also the easier shooting of wolves.

In the future, hunters are automatically authorised by decree to act if certain criteria are met. For example, if a wolf repeatedly approaches a settlement within a short period, kills livestock or shows no shyness - before, they'’ have to wait for permission from state authorities to act.

Significant increase in part-time employees

The upswing in the labour market continued in 2022. The number of employed people rose, mainly due to more part-time work, and unemployment continued to fall.

According to Statistics Austria, 4,442,600 people aged 15 and over were employed, 3.2 percent more than in 2021 - almost two-thirds of the increase was due to part-time work.

The labour market is "in very good shape," Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said at Presseclub Concordia on Tuesday. "Overall, employment has increased by 136,000 in 2022 compared to 2021." The "other side of the coin," however, is that the number of job vacancies has also risen significantly, namely to 206,500 on average in 2022, according to Statistik Austria - a new high since the start of the time series in 2009.

