Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Vienna

Advertisement

St. Patrick's Day, also known as the Feast of St. Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration held on the 17th of March every year - it celebrates the patron saint of Ireland and Irish culture.

Vienna, the capital city of Austria, may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, especially as the Alpine Republic is home to only about 2,300 people with Irish citizenship, according to 2023 data from Statistik Austria. However the city offers a range of exciting events for anyone looking to join in on the festivities.

The Austrian capital offers some of the country's best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, from pubs and restaurants to cultural events and festivals. So, whether you're a resident or just visiting, get ready to put on your green clothes and join in the fun!

Advertisement

St Patrick's Day parade

After two pandemic years, the Viennese St. Patrick's Day parades are making a big comeback in Vienna. This year, the event will be held on Saturday, March 18th.

From 11 am, the assembly begins at the Schottenkirche in the first district, and half an hour later, the party starts. The parade goes over Freyung - Herrengasse - Michaelerplatz - Schauflergasse - Ballhausplatz - Löwelstraße and Josef-Meinrad-Platz and stops at 12:15 pm at the Burgtheater.

The party and music won't stop until 4 am.

'Green' Danube

While cities worldwide paint their rivers green celebrating the date, Vienna won't go quite that far. Still, the DDSG Blue Danube ship will be green for the special day.

On Friday, you can board it at the Reichsbrücke from 6 pm, with departure at 7 pm - the boat will return to the same spot at 10:30 pm. During that time, a live band will bring the Irish vibe, and passengers can enjoy an Irish buffet (with options ranging from pork to beef and lamb - though there is a vegetarian option) while drinking Guinness and cider.

You can find more information and tickets (€65 per person) HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie P's Irish Pub (@charliepsvienna)

Four days of partying at Charlie P's

At Währinger Straße 3 in Alsergrund, Charlie P's, one of Vienna's most famous pubs, has scheduled several days of celebrations. From March 17th to 20th, the "St. Patrick's Celebrations" are taking place in the pub.

On Friday, the green beer starts being served at Midday, but the evening picks up at 7 pm when DJ Mani & DJ Baseman play in the party room. There will be Irish Food Specials on Saturday while the pub broadcasts Ireland x England (6 Nations Rugby) at 6 pm. Afterwards, there will be live music and a DJ.

Finally, from 7:30 pm on Sunday, there will be an Irish-themed pub quiz with a 1 + 1 promotion on Irish whiskey.

Advertisement

Dancing at the Orpheum

The Orpheum in Donaustadt (Steigenteschgasse 94b) is an integral part of the cultural scene in the 22nd district in the areas of cabaret and concerts. For eight years now, the Orpheum has also been providing the finest pub atmosphere, with the quintet "Paddy's Return" and the Shamrock Dance Company Vienna dancers.

At the "St. Patrick's Night" last year, the Irish formation "Gatehaus" performed for the first time - and they are back again in 2023. Tickets are available by calling 01 481 17 17 or online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T h e L o n g H a l l (@the.long.hall.vienna)

The Long Hall

Vienna's international pub, The Long Hall, has a special St Patrick's Day weekend coming up. The pub opens at 10 am and serves all day full Irish breakfast.

On Friday, there will be live music followed by a DJ and all the races of the Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown. On Saturday, they will open a Stiegl garden bar, have outdoor hotdog grills, and broadcast all 6 Nations games and more - those wearing a GAA jersey will get a "free baby Guinness). Afterwards, there is live music followed by DJ.

Advertisement

Finally, on Sunday, a number of football games (Monaghan x Tyrone, Donegal x Mayo and Arsenal x Crystal Palace) will be shown, and the St. Patricks Festival Quiz starts at 7.30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bockshorn Irish Pub (@bockshorn_irish_pub)

Countless bars and pubs

Other parties and events include: