Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Coming to Austria, whether to visit or live, can be a huge culinary treat. But there are also some strong opinions on what alpine foods are better left off your plate.

No snow or rain: Austrian rivers suffer from a lack of water

The ongoing drought in Burgenland continues to hurt water levels in the state - Lake Neusiedl and several rivers are affected, broadcaster ORF has reported.

Across the country, there was 33 percent less precipitation than usual last February. In southern Burgenland, the number was even more pronounced as the region saw 50 to 87 percent less rain than the average.

The report added that the effects are far-reaching - there is dust in the fields and less and less water in the rivers. Groundwater levels of reservoirs are also going down, in some places reaching record lows, ORF said. As a result, authorities are now appealing to the public to reduce their water consumption as much as possible - especially ahead of an expected hot and dry summer.

First confirmed case of bird flu in Carinthia

An examination of a carcass of a dead wild bird found in Carinthia showed that the animal was sick with bird flu, Austrian media reported.

The virus, which is highly contagious among birds, had been found in other Austrian provinces before, but the Carinthian region is a high-risk one, with many poultry farms.

Due to the risk, farms with more than 50 birds must keep their animals in closed or at least covered housing. Ducks and geese, in particular, must be kept separate from other poultry.

Kindergarten worker fired for 'sympathising' with IS

The city of Linz has terminated the employment relationship with a 19-year-old kindergarten assistant who was legally convicted of glorifying IS, Austrian media has reported.

According to the reports of the Kurier, the Linz-based woman had shared videos on Instagram in which fully veiled little girls could be seen decapitating dolls while reciting Arabic Islamic State slogans.

Last Thursday, the young woman was sentenced to five months of conditional imprisonment for the crime of terrorist association.

Have your say: Is Salzburg a good place to live for international residents?

Vienna might be the most popular location in Austria for foreigners, but not every international resident lives there.

To find out more about life outside of the capital, we’re doing a series to highlight other Austrian provinces, and Salzburg is one of them.

Tell us more about your experience living in Salzburg as an international resident in this short survey HERE. The results will be used in a future article for The Local.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].