Living in Austria Paywall free
Have your say: Is Salzburg a good place to live for international residents?
Do you live in Salzburg? We want to know what life is really like in the city for international residents.
Vienna might be the most popular location in Austria for foreigners, but not every international resident lives there.
To find out more about life outside of the capital, we’re doing a series to highlight other locations, and Salzburg is one of them.
FOR MEMBERS: Eight things to know before moving to Tyrol in Austria
Tell us more about your experience of living in Salzburg as an international resident in this short survey below. The results will be used in a future article for The Local.
See Also
Vienna might be the most popular location in Austria for foreigners, but not every international resident lives there.
To find out more about life outside of the capital, we’re doing a series to highlight other locations, and Salzburg is one of them.
FOR MEMBERS: Eight things to know before moving to Tyrol in Austria
Tell us more about your experience of living in Salzburg as an international resident in this short survey below. The results will be used in a future article for The Local.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.