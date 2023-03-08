Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Low demand for HPV vaccination - but high demand for measles vaccine

Austria's campaign to offer free HPV vaccination for everyone between the ages of nine and 21 has not brought many people in, broadcaster ORF reported. In the first month, only 1,758 vaccine doses were administered.

Because of that, the City of Vienna is scaling back its offer and reducing from two to one vaccination centre. However, the vaccination can also be administered free of charge by physicians in private practice.

On the other hand, the measles wave in Austria - with 49 cases reported in Styria so far, has increased demand for the measles vaccine, according to a separate ORF report. As a result, health authorities are experiencing a "rush" for the shots in the Styrian capital Graz.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s ‘tick vaccine’ and should you take it?

Reader question: Will Austria follow Spain in introducing a digital nomad visa?

There is a trend among European countries to introduce visas that permit remote workers to relocate from abroad. However, the question remains whether Austria will also adopt such a visa. Here is an overview of the current situation.

International Women's Day

Austria was one of the first countries to celebrate International Women's Day in 1911, together with Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, when over a million people rallied to support women's rights.

Nowadays, Austrians celebrate the date in many ways, from giving small gifts to the women in their lives (usually flowers and chocolates) to marching for equal rights on the streets and promoting debate on gender issues.

Vienna ranked second in most popular cities in 2022

According to a study published on Tuesday, London and New York were again the most desirable megacities in 2022. Among medium-sized cities, Copenhagen landed in the first place and Vienna in second.

On Tuesday, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) published a study on the most "desirable" megacities in 2022. The two metropolitan areas ended up ahead of Shanghai, Beijing and Los Angeles in the category of large cities with more than ten million inhabitants.

In the category of medium-sized cities characterised by a high quality of life, Vienna came in second behind Copenhagen, followed by Amsterdam.

Vienna did quite well in almost all 26 assessment indices, but the extremely poor ratings in the subcategories for "cooperation with the authorities" and "speed of change" meant that first place was out of reach.

READ ALSO: FACT CHECK: Is crime really on the rise in Vienna?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].