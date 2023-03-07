Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Most people not looking for work are women

Austria's "silent reserve" on the labour market, those people who want to work again but are not actively looking for a job, is composed mainly of women. But why is that?

About 39,000 women belonged to this group in 2022, according to a study commissioned by the Chamber of Labour (AK). "These are women who are disappointed with the labour market for various reasons," said Ines Stilling of AK.

The people who belong to the "silent reserve" are not included in the official unemployment figures because only those who are registered with the AMS appear are counted. However, they still accounted for a quarter of all people without a job in 2022, broadcaster ORF said.

The vast majority of people in this situation are women; many are younger than employed women, and often they are low-skilled. Most recently, they held jobs in the service sector, in sales or as "unskilled labour", the report added.

Among the reasons preventing them from seeking a new job, the women cited the participation in training and further education, care obligations or health issues, for example. In addition, all of the women interviewed had negative experiences in their previous professional lives. They reported "minor and major devaluations, discrimination, but also sexual violence," according to the study.

Austrian Airlines cancels 34 flights after salary negotiations fail

Due to the aborted collective bargaining negotiations on inflation compensation, a works meeting of Austrian Airlines (AUA) will be held at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat on Tuesday. As a result, the airline announced that 34 flights to 17 destinations would be cancelled as air staff attended the meeting.

Around 1,700 passengers will be rebooked on replacement flights. According to the airline, those who booked directly with it will be contacted proactively, while passengers who booked with a travel agency should contact the agencies.

The cancellations mainly affect those flights that should have taken off between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., but in isolated cases, earlier flights could also be affected, AUA told Austrian media.

First stork landed in Marchegg

Spring is definitely coming, as the first white stork was sighted in Marchegg, Lower Austria, on Monday. The region is a WWF reserve home to the largest tree-breeding white stork colony in Central Europe.

More than 400 pairs of white storks usually breed in Austria, about 90 of them in Lower Austria.

In spring 2022, breeding conditions were apparently particularly favourable. BirdLife Austria counted almost 2.5 fledged young birds per occupied eyrie at that time.

Is crime really on the rise in Vienna?

A recent report by the Vienna State Police Directorate (Landespolizeidirektion) showed the crime trends in Vienna with statistics for 2022.

According to the police, after declining in the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, criminal offences increased 16.7 percent for the year 2022, totalling 168,303 offences.

However, overall crime remained below the level recorded in 2019, when 173,574 offences were registered. In 2013, before the migration crisis and when the Austrian population was smaller, there were 212,503 criminal offences filed.

