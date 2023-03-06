Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Carinthia will likely have another SPÖ-ÖVP government

After the regional elections this Sunday, experts see a renewed red-black coalition - but with a shift in the balance of power - as the most likely scenario. However, a three-party coalition leaving the centre-left SPÖ out is not entirely out of the picture, pollster Wolfgang Bachmayer and political consultant Thomas Hofer told ORF.

The SPÖ was unsurprisingly in first place on election night "as the hard-hit election winner," said Hofer. However, the most surprising winner on Sunday evening was the ÖVP. "Why the ÖVP was able to make such gains and even top the result from the Sebastian Kurz era is really hard to explain, and the People's Party probably doesn't quite know it", he added.

Governor Peter Kaiser's SPÖ ended up with 38.9 percent - plummeting by nine percentage points. The far-right FPÖ followed with 24.6 percent, an increase of 1.6 percentage points. The ÖVP gained just as much, which means a clear third place with 17.0 percent.

The most significant gains of election day, 4.4 percentage points, were made by Gerhard Köfer's Team Kärnten. With 10.1 percent, it completes the four parties represented in the state parliament.

Lower Austria holds new round of coalition talks

Negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ on a working agreement after the state parliamentary elections continued on Sunday, as broadcaster ORF reported. The topics discussed included asylum, integration, transport and municipalities.

The deepening talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ began on February 14 and continued on Sunday. While the People's Party said it also addressed "fundamental style issues of cooperation," the Social Democrats are "confident of making timely progress." The rounds of negotiations will continue on Tuesday.

In general, the talks on Sunday had been "good and constructive". At the request of the ÖVP, the most critical projects were brought forward. According to the Social Democrats, there will be a meeting at the staff level on Monday (tomorrow) before the talks continue in a large round on Tuesday.

Phone and Internet costs set to rise in Austria

Inflation has prompted Austrian telecom providers to hike telephone and Internet prices as early as April.

The A1 telecom company is slated to bring in about 8.5 percent higher rates for both landline and mobile customers on April 1st. As a result, mobile customers will see an increase of anywhere from €2.20 to €6 a month, while landline hikes will be anywhere from €2.30 to €4.50.

Drei is also raising its rates but by a little less on average. Phone plans are slated to go up about €2.20 per month, while data plans will see about a €2 increase.

